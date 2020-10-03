Raleigh County resident Levi Moore is often on the go, making the most of southern West Virginia’s outdoor offerings, exercising for both work and pleasure.
But that wasn’t the case just a few short years ago as Moore was confined to a wheelchair, his body failing him for reasons unknown.
Like many health issues, Moore’s came on gradually.
“When it first started, I was relatively young. I was in my early to mid-20s, when the little things first started happening,” Moore said, explaining he visited doctors but received no diagnosis.
By 2012, he began experiencing cycles of flare-up throughout his entire body.
“I would get a flare-up in my knee and it would swell up and I could not bend it,” he said, of what he refers to as “excruciating pain.”
“Then the ankle on that leg would swell up and the toes and then I swear it would jump over to the foot on the other leg and work its way up and then if it was an extremely bad flare-up, the wrist, hand, elbow and shoulder.
“I literally had all my major joints in some level of flare-up at the same time,” he continued. “Either at peak, coming up into a major flare or coming down from a major flare.”
As his condition worsened, Moore said he became confined inside his second-floor apartment.
“I was basically stuck in that apartment and could only go out into the hallway common area for all the apartments on that level,” he said, adding sometimes he couldn’t make it off the couch or the chair.
As he visited doctors, he was often prescribed painkillers instead of answers.
Finally, in 2014, he said a doctor ordered tests that showed high levels of uric acid, which led to a diagnosis of gout, a form of arthritis.
“Doctors do not check for uric acid levels in a 25-, a 28- or a 32-year-old,” he said of how his ailment was missed for so many years.
With two prescriptions in hand, one for prevention of flare-ups and the other to help manage flare-ups, Moore began a new journey.
After a year, the condition began to improve and so did his mobility.
“I tell people this and they do not fully understand what I mean. I told my wife (Renee) and she didn’t,” he said. “I believe it is something you can’t understand unless you are going through it. My legs felt like they wanted to be used again. It is the only way I can describe it.”
Although the flare-ups were better controlled throughout 2014, Moore said the extended periods of inactivity had taken a toll on his body as the muscles in his legs had weakened and atrophied without use.
But he said he was determined to regain his strength.
“I told Renee, ‘I want to walk again next year. I think I can,’” he said. “(I told her) ‘If I ever get out of this wheelchair again, I’m not stopping.’”
A standing start
Moore’s progress started slowly with a few seconds of standing with something to lean on – accomplishments he posted about on social media.
“These were huge milestones for me,” he recalled.
On Jan. 1, 2015, Renee posted a photo of him as he walked from the back of their apartment to the front door.
“It was the longest distance I had walked in two or three years,” he said of what he estimates as 30 or 40 feet.
After that first walk through the apartment, Moore began completing what he called “there and backs,” walking the length of the apartment before gaining enough strength to head outside, where he began walking along the sidewalk and then the parking lot.
“…It was gradual increases of distance over time, setting goals for myself and working to meet those goals,” he said.
By October 2015, Moore moved his routine to the YMCA sports complex, where he set out on a one-half-mile walk.
“I had set the goal for myself that on or by my birthday, I would walk a one-half mile,” he said. “That’s a huge distance for someone who hadn’t walked for two years.”
With family and friends there to support him, Moore reached his goal. And rather than get into the vehicle that waited for him at the end, he turned around and walked back.
Now 43, Moore hasn’t stopped since that one-half-mile turned one-mile walk, as he’s completed 5Ks, 10Ks and long-distance walks.
“I did a half marathon, a 25K and then last year, I walked from the courthouse in Fayetteville to the town hall in Thurmond,” he said. “It was easily around 30k.
“It was a super walk.”
And as he regained his health, he also found a community of others with whom to share his passion for the outdoors.
Active influence
Moore said he learned of Active Southern West Virginia, which encourages and provides physical activities, but found there were no activities near him.
Although he said he was initially disappointed, he said he quickly realized perhaps he could serve as volunteer community captain for the group, leading others on walks.
Moore led morning walks through Prosperity Park and was then involved in the group’s “Get Active in the Park” program, a partnership between the National Park Service and Active Southern West Virginia.
Moore’s involvement with the group continued as he was invited to speak at the “Try This West Virginia” conference at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, where he shared his health journey.
“I have had a lot of interesting and outstanding experiences because of Active Southern West Virginia,” he said.
Moore said it’s that relationship that led to his job as outdoor adventure guide with ACE Adventure Resort in Oak Hill.
“Through experience and professional contacts with these organizations, bottom line, I was given a chance and the rest is history,” he said, explaining his relationship with the National Park Service was a big boost.
As an outdoor adventure guide, Moore leads hikes and zip lining. He also helps facilitate the Alpine Challenge Course, the mud obstacle course and the paintball courses and fields.
“It’s amazing to be able to do so many outdoor things here at ACE.”
Moore continues to experience flare-ups and said his journey from a wheelchair to an outdoor adventure guide has been challenging. But he said he’s keeping a focus on the bigger picture and working toward new goals.
“Like any major lifestyle change, it has to start with you wanting it badly enough to do it,” he said. “To continue to do it, to make sacrifices. To accept there are going to be sacrifices and difficulties. To accept it is going to hurt and to continue through the hurt.”