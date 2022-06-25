West Virginia's first lady Cathy Justice announced the winner of her West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest during this week's celebration of the state’s 159th birthday at the Culture Center.
Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner and her recipe – “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake” – is now the official birthday cake of West Virginia. It will be served annually on June 20 to commemorate the anniversary of West Virginia’s statehood.
Ms. Van's Blackberry Skillet Cake
Ingredients:
1 1/2 sticks butter, separated
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
12 oz. fresh blackberries, washed and drained
1 1/2 cups + 1 Tbsp. granulated white sugar
2 cups flour
2 1/2 tsps. baking powder
1/2 tsp. ground clove
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 eggs
2 tsps. vanilla
1 cup buttermilk
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Toss blackberries with 1 Tbsp. granulated white sugar.
3. Put 1/2 stick butter in a 10-inch cast iron skillet and place in the oven until melted. Remove from the oven, add 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup walnuts, stir and then add and arrange blackberries in a cast iron skillet.
4. In a medium bowl combine 2 cups flour, 2/12 tsps. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. ground clove, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg and 1 tsp. cinnamon then set aside. In a separate bowl, mix 1 stick butter with 1 1/2 cups sugar, then whisk 2 eggs, 2 tsps. vanilla and 1 cup buttermilk together and add this to the butter and sugar and mix until combined.
5. Pour wet mixture into dry mixture and mix until smooth for about 2 minutes.
6. Pour into a cast iron skillet on top of the berry mixture.
7. Bake approximately 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
8. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before inverting cake onto serving plate.
While the cake is cooling, mix up nutmeg glaze.
Nutmeg glaze
Ingredients:
1 cup powdered sugar
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
6 tsps. warm water
Directions:
1. Combine all 3 ingredients and whisk until smooth.
2. Once cake is inverted onto pan, drizzle glaze over top of warm cake.
3. Enjoy!