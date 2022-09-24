Rebel Smokehouse had just opened in Mullens when Covid-19 hit.
“We were standing here (in the restaurant), watching the governor on television,” recalled Jason Mullins, one of the owners. “He was saying restaurants were going to have to close their doors. We couldn’t believe it.
“We were a new business anyway and we didn’t know what to do.”
Fast forward a couple of years and on this September day in 2022, Mullins has two large groups from North Carolina. Even with a full staff, the restaurant is so busy that Mullins is waiting tables himself. For a time, it is literally standing room only.
“We had to adapt,” Mullins said of the governor’s announcement in 2020. “We started making deliveries and offering take-out.
“Our customers are our friends and family and our local people saved us.
“Our employees weren’t getting tips because they weren’t waiting tables, but our customers stepped up and gave them generous tips.
“They kept us alive,” Mullins emphasized.
Earlier this year, Mullins had to close the restaurant for a week because some of the staff came down with Covid.
“We tested everybody. We knew who had it and who didn’t.
“Our customers are our family and our employees are family. I like for all my businesses to be that way,” Mullins said.
“So it was important that we keep everybody as safe as possible.”
Before re-opening the doors, all the employees were tested again, Mullins said. “We wanted to make sure we kept everybody safe.
“I want employees who care about people and who feel like it’s more than a job. And we have that.
“Even if they are not scheduled to come in to work, some of my employees will call and make sure everything is OK and they aren’t needed.”
It is that extra effort in addition to warm hospitality that keeps customers returning, Mullins believes.
Much of his customer base is recreational trail riders.
He often compares trail riders to children attending camp during his youth.
“After a couple of days, you can’t tell the rich kids from the poor kids because everybody is dirty and everybody is having a good time. Everybody looks alike,” he said with a laugh.
“Same way with trail riders. After a couple of days, they all come in dirty and they are all having a good time. You can’t tell who has money and who doesn’t.”
Mullins said, last year, as Covid began to wane and restrictions eased, they saw a large influx of tourists.
“We had a larger percentage who believed rural West Virginia would be less crowded and they would be riding side-by-sides with their families. They wouldn’t be standing in lines with strangers that went around the buildings.
“We saw a lot of working-class families.
“And now we’re seeing people who come here a couple of times a year for vacation. They’ve become our new friends,” Mullins emphasized. “That’s the way I want it.”
A family came in about closing time one night, he said. They’d got on the trails as soon as they had arrived and been on the trails all day. They hadn’t bought groceries yet.
“I could have told them how to get to Walmart so they could buy groceries at that time of night,” Mullins said.
“We were still here, cleaning up. So I fixed them a pizza and asked them what else we could do for them,” Mullins said. “I think they were surprised at how well they were treated.
“I love it. This is a service industry, a hospitality industry, and we treat everybody the same. And I think we’re getting better at it.
“I love it when I see on social media that some of my customers are saying how nice they were treated and how well they were treated.
“I love for them to brag about the food, and we’re really proud of our food, but I think it’s more important that they brag about how well they were treated here.
“We’re seeing outside money now like we’ve never seen before,” Mullins said.
The new highway and the recreational trails are bringing in customers from nearby counties as well as from across the country.
“Right now, it is the perfect storm. We’ve been blessed with our regular customers, with the Coalfields Expressway and with the trail riders,” he said.
“It’s a lot different today than it was 22 years ago when I started my first business here. I had to take on part-time jobs to pay my bills,” he said. “I was mowing lawns to pay some of my bills.
“But I knew there would be better times ahead, so I stuck it out,” Mullins said of those lean, early years.
Today, he serves as president of the county commission and is in the process of opening another business. He is remodeling the building across the street with plans to create a pizza parlor.
“We’re taking our time. We want it to be nice,” he said. “We want people to come back.”
