CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control Matching Grants.
The grants were awarded to county solid waste authorities, county commissions and municipalities. Twenty-five applicants were approved for amounts totaling $84,350.
Funding for the litter control program is generated from 50 percent of civil penalties imposed upon people convicted of unlawful disposal of litter and state agency facility recycling revenue pursuant to West Virginia Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.
Grant recipients from this region include:
l Gauley Bridge: $2,825 to be used to assist with a town cleanup event.
l Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: $4,000 to assist with the litter control officer's uniforms and vehicle expenses.