Greenbrier Valley Board of Realtors is providing 2022 continuing education courses on Tuesday, April 12, at the WVSOM Conference Center, 400 N. Lee St., Lewisburg.
The instructor will be Terry Watson, an icon in the real estate training world. He holds a Distinguished Real Estate Instructor title and is known for unique and vibrant presentations.
Topics will be "Re-charge, Re-focus and Re-engage" for four hours CEU and "Avoid Data Security Roadkill" for three hours CEU.
Registration will start at 8 a.m.; classes start at 8:30 a.m. Pastries and coffee will be available during registration. Lunch and afternoon snack are included.