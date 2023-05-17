RCARSE - The Raleigh County Association of Retired School Employees will meet Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m., at Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley. Mary Riner, President will call the meeting to order at 10 a.m. Guest speaker Katie Green, registered nurse, will talk about silent heart attacks and other things. Questions and answers. Lunch in dining room at close of meeting.
RCARSE to meet
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Independence High principal put on leave pending investigation
- Beckley attraction to be featured in country star's music video
- Shady’s Holstein running to Athens to join Mountain Lions
- Region 3 state track qualifiers
- Fayette student retains faith, poised to graduate
- Growing up Black in rural West Virginia - with VIDEO
- Beckley man sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 2021 murder
- Three promoted within Raleigh Sheriff office
- Hellems’ huge hit lifts Nicholas over Shady
- New playground installed at Freedom Park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.