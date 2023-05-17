RCARSE - The Raleigh County Association of Retired School Employees will meet Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m.,  at Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley. Mary Riner, President will call the meeting to order at 10 a.m.  Guest speaker Katie Green, registered nurse, will talk about silent heart attacks and other things. Questions and answers. Lunch in dining room at close of meeting.

