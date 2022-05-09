In addition to a traditional menu of ham, bacon, potatoes, brown beans, and cornbread, the pleasing aroma of sassafras tea will challenge the somewhat pungent, distinctive odor of the delicious piece de resistance of this meal.
In addition to the meal which will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at new Richwood Community Center (formerly the Richwood Armory), the Arts and Crafts Show will also be in the Community Center with many vendors set up outside, weather permitting.
The Arts and Craft Show will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. Special local entertainment will perform both at the Richwood Community Center and in the Sculpture Garden on Main Street throughout the day.
Tickets for the dinner may be purchased at the door. Outdoor dining and take out dinners will be available. Cost is $20 for adults, $10 for children.