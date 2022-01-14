Juan Solis makes his way from behind the bar to a booth at Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant.
Though on a break, he habitually uses the white towel he has carried with him to polish the already clean table in front of him.
He rarely sits while at work.
It’s not in his DNA.
Juan and his brother Jose have owned the Beckley restaurant since 2008.
In November, it moved from the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center into the building formerly occupied by Macado’s just across the street.
“We needed a change, basically” Juan said of the move. “New ideas, something different. We wanted to try new things.”
The Solis family has been trying new things for more than 30 years now.
It started when Juan’s father, the elder Jose Solis, left the family’s small hometown of San José de la Paz, in the Mexican state of Jalisco.
“There were more jobs in California,” Juan said. “They were paying in dollars for picking strawberries, grapes, you name it whatever.”
He explained his father would travel back and forth from California to Mexico, sending money to help support his family.
Later, he traveled to Georgia for work when his father-in-law suggested he would make better money working alongside him in a junkyard.
It was in Georgia where the seeds for what would become the family business were planted.
Juan estimates 90 percent of the residents from his hometown have their hands in Mexican restaurants in the United States.
So, when a few Mexican restaurants opened near where his father worked in Georgia, he took a job there.
“They were busy before they even opened,” Juan said. “My father realized there was a business for rice, beans and ground beef and said, ‘Let’s go for it.’”
From Georgia, his father had his hand in opening restaurants in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and then in Oak Hill.
Fayette County is where the family settled when they moved to the United States in 1992.
• • •
It was in 2008, when co-owners, including the elder Jose Solis, decided to sell their successful Rio Grande in Beckley to the incoming Walgreens, that Juan jumped in the business.
For a time, Juan said, it looked like Beckley would be without a Mexican restaurant.
Realizing an opportunity, he and his brother Jose, who had already entered the restaurant industry, decided to open Rancho Grande.
In the years since, the brothers have continued to open restaurants throughout West Virginia, into Pennsylvania and in Ohio.
Juan is not involved in every restaurant his brother and other partners have opened, but he has his fair share, including Habeneros in Lewisburg.
He said he remembers answering the “What do you want to do when you grow up?” question as a child.
“In high school and middle school I was a soccer player. I was really good,” he said. “I remember my dream was to be a professional soccer player or to have my own restaurant. Some people laughed, but now I can say not only do I have one, but I have seven locations.
“It’s fun when you go back to school or back to your friends and you can say you’re living the American Dream,” he added, smiling.
Juan is now 35 and the father of four children whom he shares with his wife, his childhood sweetheart from the same small Mexican city.
He describes workdays that begin at 8 a.m. and don’t end until 11 p.m., as he readies the staff and then assists in the dining room.
“It’s really hard,” he said. “I have missed so many important days with my kids but it’s for them.
“That’s what keeps you moving forward.”
Though he won’t ask his children to follow him into the restaurant business, he said he wants that to be an option for them if it’s what they’d like.
And that just might happen in time as they played a part in the opening of Habeneros in 2020, as well as Rancho Grande’s relocation.
“I have pictures in Lewisburg of my kids sweeping the floor and they helped clean here,” he said, adding with a laugh, “They might have been making more of a mess but they wanted to help.
“They wanted to be there.”
• • •
In the 14 years since Juan and Jose opened Rancho Grande, the Beckley restaurant scene has undergone tremendous growth, as three other Mexican restaurants, including a relocated Rio Grande, have opened up.
But Juan said there is plenty of room for all to flourish.
“If you do it right and do a good job,” he said.
That’s one of the reasons he travels back to Mexico to pick out authentic décor before opening new locations.
Rancho Grande’s interior, like Habeneros, features large light fixtures made from colorful hand-cut Mexican glass.
The walls are adorned with large, brightly colored paintings and even the liquor selections receive special treatment as bottles are displayed on a lighted “liquor tree.”
“The lights and tree and other items we have are things you don’t see in other locations,” Juan said.
The décor, as well as the floors, booths, tables and bar are all new.
Though Juan said the design of the restaurant is important, the quality of food as well as the service are what keep people coming back.
“We have good food and we take care of our customers,” he said.
And, in return, he said, his customers take care of him.
“One thing you learn after being here for years is you make friends,” he said, explaining diners notice when he’s not at work and ask questions about his family. “I’ve been to Mexico many times in the past 14 years, but when I come back here, it’s home.”
Though he said the business is often exhausting, he said he is already working on at least one new location set to open in 2022.
He said he knows the work will take up more of his time and will mean more time away, but he, like his father before him, is committed to growing the businesses for his family.
“I’m grateful, of course I am,” he said. “It paid off.”
• • •
Rancho Grande, located at 3815 Robert C. Byrd Dr. is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Carryout orders are available by calling 304-252-2550, and an outdoor patio is expected to open by May.
