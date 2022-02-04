The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mill Creek Road about a deceased body Jan. 31, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The body has been identified as Joshua Stephen Persinger, 37, of Fayette County.
The Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Deputies are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestopers at 304-255-STOP or visit www.crimestopperswv.com.