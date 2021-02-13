Raleigh senator anticipates "different kind of session"

With a Republican governor and a veto-proof GOP supermajority in both the House and Senate, the 2021 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature is going to be "revolutionary," says Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh.
"This is going to be a different kind of session, and it's going to be unnerving for a lot of people, especially for lobbyists and that sort of thing," the second-term senator predicted. "It's going to be quiet around here."
He pointed out that the Capitol is being limited to the public, in response to Covid protections. Members of the public and representatives of lobbying groups must appear by appointment and then leave.
Resolutions will not be presented in sessions, said Roberts.
"I would say a third of our time in session is going to be freed up so that we an do more of the state's duties," he added. "So there is going to be a lot more, this session, as long as Covid stays away.
"But I think it's going to be a very productive session."
He added the goal is to have 30 bills on Gov. Jim Justice's desk within the next two weeks.
Both House and Senate Republican caucuses have spent time with Justice, said Roberts.
"We got a handle on what's going on and the trifecta of the two super majorities and the governor being able to work with us, then, there's going to be a lot that's going to happen, and it's not going to be small.
"There will be some revolutionary things, I think."
Roberts said changes to the tax structure, as Justice has called for, are likely to be enacted.
The first change is to eliminate the income tax. Justice's proposed budget, which the House and Senate must both approve, calls for cutting the income tax in half for most workers and by a third for wealthier workers. To make up for the $1.2 billion that the income tax currently generates (42 percent of the state budget), a 1.5 percent tax will be levied on sales of nonfood items and by increasing taxes on vaping and tobacco products and soft drinks — factors that contribute to health problems for a number of West Virginians.
"We're not talking about a food tax," Roberts said. "At this point, it's not on the table."
Roberts said that by increasing the sales tax and eliminating the income tax, as states like Tennessee have done, West Virginia may attract new businesses to the state. The move also taps tourists to help support the state.
Growing tourism
Justice is asking state lawmakers to elevate the Department of Tourism to Cabinet-level status, which means that Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby would report directly to the governor. Roberts said Justice is taking accountability for the plan to increase tourism in the state.
The number of tourists in the state grew in 2017 and again in 2018 when tourism to the state outpaced national growth by 58 percent, according to research by Dean Runyon and Associates and reported by Justice in October 2019.
The same research showed that traveler spending in the state grew at a rate of 6.5 percent, totaling $4.55 billion in 2018. The majority of growth was in the Eastern Panhandle near Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, an area that offers a variety of historic sites and that, according to the study, brought in $1 billion in direct travel spending, which was nearly a half million more than any other part of the state.
The New River National Gorge was recently designated a national park, which adds the potential of attracting additional tourists to southern West Virginia, where the whitewater rafting industry and the Justice-owned Greenbrier Resort and Casino attracts visitors from around the world.
Covid restrictions upset the tourism industry in 2020, but Roberts anticipates that tourists will again flock to the state and bring support for West Virginia's residents under the governor's tax plan.
"We have in West Virginia right at 19 million tourists, that are documented, that come to West Virginia (each) year," said Roberts. "What sales tax do they pay?
"Same as we do. So if we increase the sales tax by a penny or two, then who's going to be helping?"
He said about 30 million people travel through the state in total each year, and all would pay the sales tax.
Lack of accountability
Beyond the budget, Roberts said line item funding of social service organizations is likely to be a targeted area of reform this legislative session. He said the Senate is on the verge of launching an investigation.
Roberts believes there is little or no accountability for organizations that receive funding for programs that aim to reduce opioid dependency, help the high school graduation rate and aid state goals in other ways.
"I'm just fit to be tied at how many millions of dollars of programs are operating in West Virginia, and I will tell you that there is no accountability, and that just really bothers me," he said. "They're not doing anything.
"If you've got a guaranteed line item on something from the governor, you're not going to do anything," he said. "It may be that somebody's friend or associate of some sort said, 'Hey, we'll throw some your way,' and it's been going on forever.
"But whatever we've been doing has failed, and that's terrible," he said.
Drug treatment groups are included in the targeted reform. Roberts said many of the groups are not performing.
"The concern I have is, what are we doing with drug treatment programs? What are we doing? People just kind of look blank at you," he said. "We're still trying to figure it out. At least I am. I know some people know, but they're afraid to talk.
"West Virginia has enough money. The problem is not that we're broke. The problem is that we're not getting things done appropriately."
He has lined up one presenter, the client of an unidentified local clinic, to address the Senate Workforce Committee.
"We've got a boy that's been on hard times, been on drugs, goes to the clinic every morning to get whatever it is he's getting as a substitute," said Roberts. "I have him as my first presenter in my Workforce Committee next week.
"I'll have (Department of Health and Human Resources) and WorkForce, and I think I'll have Department of Education.
"I think I'll have all of them represented to respond, because this guy lives it, and he's one of those hundreds that goes every morning to the Beckley clinic, and I've been over there, and taking a tour, talked to the folks, and it is not a solution, just to give them that.
"I'm not going against what they're doing, but we've got to do better."
Better services for foster children after the age of 18 are necessary, he said.
"These foster kids are falling off the edge of the earth when they get out of foster care, and nobody knows where they are," he said. "We've got to do better than that.
"We throw money at things, and it's sad how many millions of dollars we're throwing at things.
"We're not helping people, but we're helping people have a job, that don't get anything done."
Roberts, a pastor who was principal of the private Victory Baptist Academy in Beaver, said that last year, 64 social organizations that aim to help students transition from high school into jobs and the work force were operating in the state.
Despite that number, he said, West Virginia WorkForce statistics show that the lowest workforce participation rate in the state is among 18- to 24-year-olds who are not attending college.
"Sixty-four programs," he emphasized. "I said, 'That's impressive. That's great, can you give us some statistics on how many of those kids follow through?'
"'Oh, we don't do that.'
"I'm saying that's where we lose it with the drugs," said Roberts. "Maybe even before that, but these kids, when they get out of school."
Broadband oversight
Roberts wants oversight of broadband in the state but does not support a plan by Del. Mick Bates, R-Raleigh, to give regulatory authority to the Public Service Commission, which oversees state utilities. Instead, he said, he wants the Economic Development Authority, led by Sen. Mitch Carmichael, to regulate broadband.
Bates has said PSC is the logical agency but that he is open to other avenues of regulation for providers like Suddenlink and Frontier, which are now virtually unregulated.
Roberts said he wants to introduce the Hope Scholarship, which he said is a twist on Education Saving Accounts (ESAs).
"With the problems that we've had with Covid this last year and education, we've got to give parents the opportunity to educate their kids in the best way possible, so it's another means to give them the freedom to do that, but at the same time, we've got to protect our public education so that they're able to meet the needs of these kids and improve those test scores that we keep ending up at the bottom of the national scores," he said. "Public education lost 9,000 students last year.
"They're losing them, by and large, because they're dissatisfied," he alleged. "So can we not improve? Can we not do something here and give the teachers resources they need and get off their backs with all the red tape and the paperwork?
"They're forever examining the kids and doing surveys. We've got some things happening, that are going to happen in the next week or two, that will bring a lot of things to a head."
He said there are no plans to eliminate the Promise Scholarship. He supports drug testing requirements for recipients and also wants to require them to stay in the state for a number of years after graduating from college.