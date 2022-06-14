Raleigh County Schools has been awarded a grant of $1 million from the West Virginia School Building Authority to put toward a new gymnasium at Park Middle School.
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price made the announcement at the Tuesday night board of education meeting.
He also gave board members updates on other school construction projects in the works and underway throughout the county.
Price said the estimated cost of the project at Park Middle is roughly $9.5 million with the remainder of the costs coming from local school funds.
Funding from the School Building Authority comes from the Major Improvement Project grant program. The maximum amount awarded to schools seeking this grant is $1 million.
The gym at Park Middle was initially closed at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year due to structural problems and has remained closed ever since.
Price said that project is in the “design phase” and he has a meeting scheduled this week to meet with the architects for the project. He added that the goal is to have the project put out to bid this summer and underway soon after.
Price said construction of the new gym at Park is expected to take 12 to 15 months, meaning students will not be able to step foot in it until the 2023-2024 school year.
Price also gave board members an update on other school building projects including the new Stratton Elementary and the renovations at Shady Spring Elementary.
He said contractors at Stratton Elementary are a few months behind schedule due to a delay in material as well as unfavorable weather conditions.
At Shady Spring Elementary, Price said construction is underway to make improvements to the parent drop-off area so that cars will not be lined up on the highway when kids are being dropped off or picked up from school.
Price said the project has been underway for eight months and should be complete before the coming school year.
Renovations at Shady Spring Elementary will also include new classrooms, a kitchen upgrade, a “Safe School” entrance and a new gymnasium.
Price said these renovations have come in over budget.
“Right now, everything's coming in really high and we had to step back, take a look at the design, and we'll be meeting with the architects on the redesign tomorrow,” he said.
He added that the science labs at Woodrow Wilson High School, which were originally built in the 1960s, are under renovations right now for major upgrades.
The county also plans to replace and install new windows at the Academy of Careers and Technology. However, the only company to bid on this project came in at roughly $1 million over budget so the county is looking to rebid and reevaluate this project, Price said.
In other business, two high school freshman updated board members on a project they started in February, to make improvements to the wetlands area at Woodrow Wilson High School.
WWHS freshman class President Ram Asaithambi and Vice President Thomas Spencer gave a short presentation to board members informing them of their progress thus far, which included raising $17,000.
Asaithambi said their goal is to raise a total of $24,000 in order to install boardwalks, educational viewing decks and pathways as well as additional flora and plants throughout the wetlands area.
The two soon-to-be-sophomores said they have presented their plans, which were designed with assistance from the Piney Creek Watershed Association and the USDA, to multiple local organizations including the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
Spencer said they also went to Charleston to speak with local legislators and were aided by Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, who helped them secure a $12,000 grant from the state’s contingency fund.
Spencer added that their goal in coming to Tuesday’s board meeting was to request help in raising the additional funds needed as well as getting the word out about the project.
“It is a total opportunity and we're so lucky to have all the people supporting us and backing our project,” Asaithambi said. “We're hoping that when we acquire all our funds, we're hoping that maybe we could come to you to help for labor or even the bidding process to begin construction.”
Immediately following their presentation, board member Jack “Gordie” Roop said he favored giving the students the remaining funds they needed for the project.
In response to this, board President Larry Ford said the matter would be placed on the board’s next agenda.
The Raleigh County Board of Education meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the central office. The next meeting is scheduled for June 28.