Due to quarantine that is related to contact tracing, and to inclement weather, Raleigh County Schools students will attend school on a remote learning schedule for the rest of the semester, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price announced Monday.
Price notified parents of the plan in a recorded message on Monday.
Currently, Raleigh Schools operates on a district-wide schedule that aims to reduce Covid transmission rates. Students with surnames A-L receive in-classroom instruction on Monday and Tuesday, and students whose last names start with the letters M-Z attend on Wednesday and Thursday. All students work the rest of the week remotely.
On Monday, Price essentially announced that in-classroom learning will be suspended for the rest of the semester, which ends on Dec. 22.
"It's a combination of reasons," Price explained. "Due to contact tracing and community exposures, we continue to have more and more quarantines with staff and students, and it's causing us to shut down, not only schools, but, in some cases, certain classes, multiple classes, grade levels — depending on the school and circumstances."
The National Weather Service has placed southern West Virginia under a winter storm advisory, starting Wednesday at 7 a.m. and lasting until 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Snow may accumulate from two to five inches, and up to half an inch of ice accumulation is possible, NWS reported Monday evening.
The winter storm advisory, combined with the havoc that quarantines of teachers, based on contact tracing, has caused school officials to place students and teachers on the remote schedule for the rest of the first semester.
Price has reported that the district, with others in the state, is facing a shortage of substitute teachers.
"We feel like, at this point, especially with the weather projected like it's supposed to be, with the winter storm, it's probably in the short term from now to Christmas in the best interest of our students, for their safety."
He said students have used remote learning with a few "hiccups" that school administrators are resolving.