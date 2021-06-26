Raleigh Schools aid stranded travelers

Raleigh County Schools saved the day Friday, when a tour bus caught fire and left a group of visitors to the state stranded.
Raleigh Emergency Operations Center (EOC) dispatchers said a 911 caller reported at noon that a white tour bus had been on fire along Interstate 64 at Sandstone Mountain in Raleigh County. The fire had been extinguished, but a group of Amish visitors from another state — many of them elderly — were stuck in the westbound lane, and multiple vehicles had been forced to stop.
Raleigh Schools bus drivers came to the rescue. According to Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price and Transportation Director Gary Daniel, school officials sent a bus to pick up the guests and drive them to The Dream Center at Family Worship Center on Pinewood Drive.