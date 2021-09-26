A few years ago, Dr. Serena Starcher was sitting on a cold bench at her son’s basketball game. It was a travel team, and they were all just young kids trying to learn and grow in sports and life. But some time during the game, the scoreboard wasn’t looking good for her son’s team. Dr. Starcher and her son locked eyes. He then mouthed that the game was over. And looking at the score, many others would’ve agreed. But for Dr. Starcher, challenges are just things you can grow from.
“At half time, I walked over to him, which isn’t something that I would normally do,” she said. “But I walked over, and I said, ‘Don’t ever say that a game is over before the buzzer sounds. You never quit.’”
Dr. Starcher said challenges are all though life and help us grow to be stronger.
“I wouldn’t say that I have any hardships, but I do have challenges,” she explained. “I don’t approach life facing hardships or obstacles. I look at it as another challenge and I’m going to climb that mountain, and I’m going to get through to the other side. I’m going to be a better person on the other side.”
And the lifestyle has gotten Starcher the title of assistant superintendent for Raleigh County Schools, which she has had since 2015. Before that, she had been an associate superintendent for seven years and an interim superintendent for one year with Fayette County Schools.
Over the past year and a half, the pandemic has made careers difficult. She explained that the students had to learn in a completely new way. Behind them were teachers trying to learn the best way to teach. Yet, this wasn’t something she saw as a negative. Sure, it wasn’t what anybody was expecting, but it presented a way to grow.
“We’ll be stronger on the other side of this; we’ll be better,” she said.
Working at Fayette County Schools changed her view of things. She said it was during a time that the county faced a number of challenges, thus making it a challenging year for the administration.
“But in all of the strife, turmoil, challenges, we were still able to do the work of a school system,” she explained. “That year, I grew a great deal as an administrator, and I felt like I was where I needed to be in that point in time.” During this time, Dr. Starcher was trying to balance being the interim superintendent and being a mother.
“It was a difficult time in my life,” she admitted. “I had a young child and that was hard, balancing being a mom and being superintendent.”
It’s still hard, she said, but it’s a balance that’s important to her.
“I didn’t have my son until I was well into my 30s, so I was already finished with my schooling and was well established in my career,” she said.
But this job isn’t one that starts and ends at a specific time every single day. Sometimes, she said that the work continues into the evenings and nights. Yet, she still thinks that it’s crucial to make time to be with her child. “I try my very best to carve out a few hours every evening that I can spend with my son,” she said. “I consider having him a true blessing, and I want to give him what my mom gave to me, and I want him to know his mother.”
She explained that this time spent with him doesn’t mean she won’t get any phone calls or text messages. She said he’s old enough to understand that she’s working and things happen. Even in her office, he knows the employees by their names because sometimes he knows that he can reach her from there.
“Now, once he goes to sleep, I may end up working again,” Starcher said. “Or I might get up and work in the morning before he’s awake.”
But she has a drive to be there for her son, no matter what. Sure, she’s a professional with a career, but she’s also a mom.
“I think for any woman, or any man for that matter, finding a proper balance between home and the office, or personal and professional, is important,” she said. “And it’s different for everyone. What works for your family can be very different than what is good for mine.”
She said when she was growing up, her parents were a strong and crucial part of her life. Her father dropped out of high school, joined the Marine Corps, and served in the Vietnam War. Her mother married her father right after graduating from high school. Then, it wasn’t too long before they had Serena. She said her mother didn’t attend college right away, but she eventually did and became a teacher. She said she admires the drive that her parents had.
She said she doesn’t think her mom knows just how much that she inspired her.
She said that no matter what mistakes she has made, her parents always loved her just the same.
Starcher said teaching had always been what she wanted to do, but she had to remind herself of that.
Starcher said that she had wonderful teachers throughout her life. “The high school we went to was small, so the students tended to have a close relationship with their teachers.”
She said she wanted to be a teacher so she could do what they did. Yet sometimes teachers would discourage her from following her dream, saying she was too smart.
When she got to Marshall University, she listened to their advice. She tried majoring in computer science; then she switched to engineering. She had even worked for the Corps of Engineers, but nothing felt right to her. She just didn’t like it. Then, she decided to follow her dream and study education. She received her education degree in math and chemistry and then went on to teach mathematics at a high school in Hurricane. There, she loved being involved with any activity that the school had. She said she worked closely with the administrators and got to see what they did. As it turned out, she had a passion for it. Soon, she finished her master’s and doctoral degrees in education leadership.
“Then the rest is history,” she said, chuckling.
But her experience with having other people tell her that her dream career wasn’t “good enough” showed her how important having dreams are.
“There could be people that try to tell you that your dream isn’t a good one, like when I said my teachers would ask why I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “But that was my dream. Don’t let anyone discourage you from your dream.” However, sometimes one never knows where the future lies.“I remember being in middle school and there was this little inkling inside of me that I would be a lawyer,” she recalled. “I thought, ‘No. I don’t want to go to school for seven years.’”
She had mapped out all of the schooling and paths in her head and had calculated how long she would be in school. Yet, once she finished her doctorate degree, she had been in school for more than seven years.\“I think I had been in school about 11 years,” Dr. Starcher said, laughing as she remembered when she had thought 7 was too much. “I never imagined that I would have my doctorate, but I’m thrilled that I do now.”
At the end of the day, Dr. Starcher said she turns any difficult day into a lesson on growth and being the best one can be. No matter what obstacle or mountain might stand in her way, whether it be for a day or a year, she will climb it and get to the other side. That way, she can tell others that it’s possible and to not give up. “Follow and pursue your dreams,” she said, “and have some grit about you. Don’t give up. There may be a challenge, but you’ll grow from it.”