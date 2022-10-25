Roughly half a dozen cooks from various schools in Raleigh County attended the Raleigh County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to express concern and frustration regarding their staffing levels.
Of the three school cooks who spoke, each said their low staffing numbers cause them to often work with no breaks. They also said that with fewer people to serve meals, the wait times for students moving through the lines is longer, which cuts into the time students have to eat their meals.
Vickie Billings, a school cook at Independence High School, said her school needs a minimum of four cooks to prepare and serve meals efficiently and effectively. Presently, Billings said they have three cooks.
She added that as a result they are only able to open up one of the two serving lanes in the school cafeteria, which causes longer wait times for students getting a school lunch.
“The way our kitchen runs, you can’t expect one person to serve four to six items on one side by themselves when you've got two people on the other side. It just won't work,” Billings said. “When we had our fourth cook, we could get our kids out in 10 minutes, and they’d have those 20 minutes to eat. We were that quick. Now it's 20 minutes before sometimes you can get it all on the tray and out the door.”
Rhonda Toney, a school cook at Independence Middle School, said she is experiencing the same issue at her school.
She added that the state formula, detailed in state code, which decides the number of cooks a school is allowed to have based on the number of meals served, does not take into account all the work school cooks do.
“It's an unreasonable number,” Toney said. “The ratio is not right.”
In previous years, Toney said principals at Independence Middle stepped in to help serve because they did not have enough cooks to do it themselves.
As an added difficulty, Toney said the head cooks at schools are often bogged down with administrative tasks. As such, she said, head cooks at schools have less time to prepare and serve meals, putting even more work on the remaining staff.
“You can’t do a good job if you don’t have the support of having enough cooks,” Toney said.
She added that staffing levels for school cooks were higher during the last school year because Covid relief funds were available, which allowed students in elementary, middle and high schools to all eat breakfast and lunch for free. Toney said this meant that more kids were eating school meals.
She said those funds are no longer available and funding has reverted to previous years when only elementary students were provided meals for free.
Without free meals, Toney said fewer kids are going through the lunch line due to financial issues at home.
“You wouldn’t believe – they will tell you to your face, ‘I cannot (eat lunch) because my mom says it costs too much’,” Toney said.
She said there is a form parents can fill out for their children to receive free or reduced lunch fees in Raleigh County, but not all families that need it qualify.
“That form, if you look at it, you got to be in poverty level,” Toney said. “Just because you're not in poverty doesn't mean you have the extra money to spend on school lunch.”
Amy Stump, a school cook at Marsh Fork Elementary, said she felt the board as well as parents do not have a true idea of the amount of work that they do on a daily basis in order to prepare meals for hundreds of students.
“If y'all would come and literally watch how we have to do this much, you would understand our plea for a half-time cook,” Stump said. “I don’t even want a (full-time) one, I want a (part-time) ... When I get done serving my first lunch, I have less than 30 minutes to clean it, stock it, do the trays and get back out there and do it again. It’s just really, really hard on us. We can’t get it done.”
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said the state formula sets the ratio at 18 meals per cook per hour.
“What that means is every cook should be able, in an hour, to prepare 18 meals,” Price said. “And they work a seven-hour day. That’s how the formula from the state comes down.”
He added the formula is slightly different when it comes to breakfast meals.
Price said last year, during the 2021-2022 school year, the district hired six new cooks at six different schools because of the high meal count at those schools.
Those numbers have since dropped, resulting in cuts, Price said.
He also noted that in the instance where a school cook vacates a position, those positions are not always filled if the school’s meal count is down.
“When a position is vacated, we'll review that position to see if it needs to be reposted,” Price said. “If it doesn't need to be reposted, based on our numbers, we won’t repost it. Now if those numbers go up, then when we repost it and they sustain at that level.”
Regardless of the numbers or the formula, Stump said it all comes down to providing the best food possible for the children they serve.
“I love the little kids I work with,” she said. “There are so many kids that are less fortunate than others, and I want to be able to provide them with the best meals that I can provide them with, and I need the time to be able to do it ... If I'm not getting my time to serve them, they're not getting full and some are going home on Friday and they ain’t getting a good meal till they come back on Monday.”
