Raleigh school board members won't change

There will be no changes to the Raleigh County Board of Education.
All three incumbents easily won their bid for reelection during Tuesday’s Primary Election, according to unofficial results from the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office.
Those incumbents are Charlotte Hutchens, District 2; Larry Ford, District 3; and Marie Walker Hambrick, District 3.
Hutchens received the most votes with 5,242, followed by Ford who received 4,840 votes and finally Hamrick who received 4,371.
Falling behind by more than 1,000 votes were the three candidates who were challenging the incumbents.
Those challenges were Ronald “Ron” Martin (2,961 votes), Brandy Stover (2,816 votes), and Clyde “CJ” Schuyler (2,001 votes).
Hambrick said she felt grateful to be reelected and was looking forward to continuing to serve on the board.
“I’m grateful to the voters of Raleigh County,” she said. “I think that our record speaks for itself. All three of us are all about the best thing for the kids in Raleigh County.”
The Raleigh County Board of Education consists of three districts, and board members are elected to serve four-year terms.
The current incumbents on the board not up for reelection are Jack “Gordie” Roop from District 2 and Richard V. Snuffer II from District 1.