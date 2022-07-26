A student-led project to improve the wetlands area at Woodrow Wilson High School by adding trails, walkways and an outdoor classroom is getting support from the local school board.
During their regular meeting Tuesday night, Raleigh County Board of Education members presented incoming sophomores Ram Asaithambi and Thomas Spencer with a certificate indicating their intention to dedicate $10,000 to the project.
The allocation of these funds was unanimously approved by board members at a previous meeting.
“Today we're getting a little bit closer to getting our overall goal done and it's thanks to you all and everyone here so thank you very much,” Asaithambi said to the board members.
Since February, Asaithambi and Spencer, who represent their class as president and vice president, have been working to raise funds to convert the wetlands area at the front of Woodrow Wilson into a space that can be utilized by the school and enjoyed by the community.
Funds raised for the first phase of the project will go toward building a boardwalk, which will be over 100 feet long, that will extend out into the former pond which was recently drained after the overabundance of geese feces made it a health hazard.
At the end of this walkway will be an outdoor classroom, which will measure 30 feet on all four sides.
“I think it’s fantastic,” said Larry Ford, president of the Raleigh County BOE. “With students like that, our future is in good hands.”
Thus far the duo has raised roughly $28,000, including the contribution from the board.
However, on Tuesday, Asaithambi and Spencer said they were recently notified about an additional $11,000 that will be allocated to the project, putting them over the estimated cost of the first phase of the project.
These additional funds include a $5,000 community wellness grant from Appalachian Regional Hospital as well as $6,000 from the state’s economic development fund, which has been secured with the help of Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, Asaithambi said.
Throughout this process, the students have been aided by several local and state organizations including Piney Creek Watershed Association Executive Director Jim Fedders, who was also involved in the draining of the pond at Woodrow and the initial creation of the wetlands area.
Plans for how the boardwalk and outdoor classroom will look have been drafted by Donny Dodd, a water resources planning specialist at the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in West Virginia.
Asaithambi and Spencer, with the help of Fedders, are also working on a plan to raise a total of $100,000 for even more improvements to the wetlands area including handicap-accessible pathways, trails and the addition of more flora and plants.
