Raleigh school board candidates concerned about staffing, transparency

Staffing shortages and lack of transparency were among the top concerns for the candidates running for a seat on the Raleigh County Board of Education.
Three incumbents are facing off against three newcomers. Because this is a nonpartisan race, the three victors will be decided during the May 10 Primary Election.
In the board of education race, the top vote getters are not always the ones elected to the board as only two people from the same district can serve on the five-member board at a time.
The Raleigh County Board of Education consists of three districts, and board members are elected to serve four-year terms.
The current incumbents on the board not up for reelection are Jack “Gordie” Roop from District 2 and Richard V. Snuffer II from District 1.
This means that only one additional candidate can be elected from District 1 or District 2, while two candidates can be elected from District 3,
The incumbents running for reelection are Charlotte Hutchens, District 2; Larry Ford, District 3; and Marie Walker Hambrick, District 3.
Their challengers are Ronald “Ron” Martin, District 1; Brandy Stover, District 1; and Clyde “CJ” Schuyler, District 3.
The candidates challenging the incumbent board members each have their own idea about how they would improve education in Raleigh County if elected while the incumbents say many of those issues are out of their hands as they’re controlled at the state instead of the local level.
The Register-Herald recently spoke with each of these candidates to ask why they were running, what they see as the biggest issue in education in the county and how they would work to address them if elected.
Brandy Stover
Stover, who has never run for an office before, said her kids were one of the main reasons she decided to run for board of education
Stover, who was also a product of the Raleigh County School system, said both of her kids have Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), which means they require special education or related services appropriate to their special learning needs.
She said that, despite having wonderful teachers who help her children where they can, she would regularly run into issues getting the special services her children needed so they could be properly taught while at school.
Stover said the pandemic was also another factor that pushed her to run.
“When Covid came along and we got locked down, I was just paying attention to stuff that I was seeing on the news about all this stuff. And I was like, ‘What in God's green Earth is going on?’” she said. “So I just went to a board meeting ... and the first time I went in there, I was just shocked at what they were doing.”
Stover said she has continued to go to board meetings for the past two years and would like to see the board put as much emphasis into educational activities that involve reading, science and math as they do into sporting activities.
She said she has brought these ideas up at board meetings but says she never feels heard by board members.
Stover, who has a bachelor’s degree in counseling and is nearly complete with her master's, said she is running to be a voice for all the parents, staff and students who have also felt unheard by the current board.
“I just want to be their voice,” she said. “...I want to do what they think is best because we should all work together. I don't expect anyone to just vote for me off of my passion for my own children. I’d have done this for anyone's children.”
She added that while current candidates have cited state regulations as a reason some changes are not being made, Stover said she has been reading through the state’s law book and that’s not entirely true.
“There's a lot of things that we have brought up that they could handle and take care of that doesn't have anything to do with the West Virginia state schools law,” she said. “I'm still reading it and trying to highlight stuff so that I can bring it to people's attention. I think it's important. I guess people throw stuff up and think other people aren't going to research it. Well, I do.”
Clyde “CJ” Schuyler
Schuyler is also a newcomer to the election scene but after retiring from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2015 after 18 years of service, he said he’s been able to be more involved with the lives of his children and feels he can make a greater positive impact on their lives and the lives of other students as a board member.
Schuyler said he too started to keep a closer eye on the local school board when the pandemic started and found communicating with them difficult.
“One of my past backgrounds was chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear responses when I was in the Marine Corps, so I had a lot of information and understood how PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), masks and different levels work,” he said. “I was highly frustrated with the way that the board was requiring mask mandates, and I knew what the capabilities were.”
He said he spoke with board members regarding this topic during a meeting and did not feel that his advice was taken seriously.
Raleigh County Schools was one of many in the state whose board members decided to implement mask requirements as a measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus. This masking requirement has since been lifted.
With his interest now piqued in school board affairs, Schuyler said he began to attend more meetings and look into the way the board ran the school system.
“I started digging in and looking at what the board was doing, and some of the past things and the policies and listening to what other parents had to say,” he said. “And I started finding more and more things that I didn't agree with, that a lot of parents didn't agree with.”
He said he would like the board to be more transparent, especially where they are spending the county’s money.
Schuyler said he’s been told that information is available online but claims that not only is it hard to find but it's difficult to understand and often does not give specific details.
If elected, Schuyler said he would start by looking into the questions that he and many other parents have so that he would be able to give them answers instead of more questions.
“The first thing I would do, is I would research,” he said. “I would find out how they run things and then from there if it's a state issue, and I'm authorized to do so, I would fight. I’d push back. I'm a fighter and I will not roll over. The Marine Corps has taught me better than that.”
Ronald Martin
When asked about the greatest issue facing Raleigh County education, Martin pointed to the staffing shortage.
“We’re losing too many teachers, too many bus drivers, too many service personnel,” he said.
Martin, a former school bus driver, said he thinks a solution to this and others the school system faces is converting to a four-day school week.
He added that this is not a new idea and has been shown to be effective in other school districts across the country.
In addition to giving students the ability to participate in more extracurricular activities, Martin said it would go a long way to help prevent teacher burnout and help prevent more teachers from leaving.
As a board member, Martin said he would like to pay more attention to the schools that he feels are not getting enough attention from the county.
He said this is very apparent at schools like Beckley Elementary School, which he says currently doesn’t have a gym.
“As a bus driver, I had opportunity to go to every school in this county, every school, and that's one of the hardest schools for teachers,” he said. “That school was built for (kindergarten) through second-graders, but we’ve overloaded it ... It’s up to K-5 now and they’ve got too many kids and the teacher, you look at them and they’re burned out. You can tell.”
Instead of making improvements to new schools, Martin said he would focus more of his attention on older schools like Beckley Elementary, where he would like to see a new gym built.
Martin said he is the best person to know what the kids of all ages in Raleigh County need because he’s spent so much time working with them.
In addition to being a school bus driver for 26 years, Martin said he has spent just as many years volunteering at the local YMCA as well as coaching sports.
Above all else, Martin said he is also a good listener, which is what the board needs right now.
“I know what they go through. I've been there,” he said. “...I want to be a voice. I don't want to be stuck behind the desk. I’d go to the schools, talk to the parents, have meetings once a week with these different schools. Everybody’s got different needs, so we've got to find out what they need and we’ve got to get involved.”
Charlotte Hutchins
Hutchins, a board member since 2014, said her experience and knowledge of education in West Virginia makes her the best candidate.
“I have probably held every job there is in Raleigh County Schools,” she said. “I’ve been a teacher. I've been a principal. I’ve worked in the board office in several different roles. I’ve been a supervisor. I've been a director. I've been an assistant superintendent and then I was superintendent for 12 years. So I understand the wide spectrum of all the various roles in education.”
Hutchins said she chose to run for reelection because she would like to see the continuation of several projects that have already been started.
“I'm really excited about the construction of a new Stratton Elementary School. I would like to see that completion,” she said. “We're in the process of doing some upgrades to Woodrow Wilson High School ... and then we hope to do some things to Independence and Liberty, and I would just like to be there to see the completion and make sure that those things are carried through.”
Having served on the board for nearly a decade, Hutchins said there are many things that she has already seen through, which she has been proud to assist with.
In the last few years, Hutchins said the county has had two national Blue Ribbon Schools. She added that she’s also proud of the advances schools have made in technology by giving “Chromebooks to all of our secondary students and iPads to all of our elementary students.”
“I'm also just thankful that we've been able to survive all this Covid stuff and still go on thanks to the resilience and the dedication and hard work of our teachers that we've been able to get through that,” she said.
Hutchins said she has also been involved in helping address the teacher shortage being faced nationwide. She said the county is providing training services to employees who have degrees in fields other than teaching in order to get them the necessary requirements so that they can teach.
If reelected, Hutchins said one of the things she would like to work on is communication.
“I think that, through all this Covid stuff, I've come to realize that maybe we are not great communicators,” she said. “There's so many good things that are going on, but I don't think we're really good at getting the word out with all the good things. We know the few bad things get all the attention and the good things kind of get pushed to the side. So, I think we need to find a way to highlight all of the good things that are going on in Raleigh County.”
Marie Walker Hamrick
Hamrick also cited her experience with education and years of experience on the board as a reason to vote for her.
“I think I'm a better candidate because I have been in the school system for so long,” she said adding that she retired from the school system after 42 years.
“I know the needs of the county and I know the needs of students, teachers, service personnel and parents. I've done it for a long time, so I have a lot of experience going into it and I think I have a lot to offer.”
Hamrick said she has heard other candidates and parents mention what they feel is a lack of transparency from board members but she feels those statements are untrue.
“We truly are transparent,” she said. “If you go on the (Raleigh County Schools) website, you can see our strategic plan, our food services deal ... I think part of it is a lack of understanding with what we can do.”
Hamrick added that many people are unaware of just how regulated the school system is by the state legislature, which continues to add new laws and stipulations to local schools districts every year.
She said the state legislature also dictates the state school aid formula, which is used to determine how much money counties receive.
“The funding used to be higher for our special needs and at-risk students,” she said. “The legislature cut that funding several years ago. Even though our student population is declining, our special needs and at-risk population is growing. It takes more money to provide those extra services that these students need.”
Hambrick said this is one of many issues she wishes local school boards had more control of or input on instead of being at the mercy of legislators.
If reelected, Hamrick said another thing she would like to focus on is improving the quality of food in the schools. She said that while the schools’ cooks do a great job, the quality of the food they are receiving has declined, which she believes is partly due to supply chain issues.
She added that, like Hutchins, she would also like to see through the many school projects that are planned for Raleigh County Schools.
Larry Ford
Ford is the current president and has served on the board for 16 years.
Ford said he hopes to continue his involvement in assisting in educating the kids of Raleigh County.
However, he said that task is not without its challenges and the state legislature often hinders what the board can do.
“One of the biggest things that not only Raleigh County schools but schools throughout the whole state have is, there's a teacher shortage,” Ford said. “And there's things that the legislators in Charleston could do to help us in that area.”
Ford said he’d like to see possible financial incentives offered to students who decide to stay and teach in West Virginia. He added the state legislature also needs to make the hiring process less cumbersome so that counties have the ability to quickly and easily hire teachers.
“The hiring process is so complicated,” he said. “As an example, if Concord College has 15 students graduating and our HR department goes over to interview those students, all we can do in West Virginia is say, ‘We'd love to have you come to our county and apply.’ But while they're there, there's other states also interviewing for these students and saying, ‘We want to offer you a contract today.’ And in some cases, they'll even offer them a sign-on bonus. But we can't do that.”
He said those complications are all part of the state legislative hiring process.
Ford said the county is also experiencing a bus driver shortage, which the board has made steps to address. He said they passed an incentive package which includes a bonus once a bus driver is hired and works for a specific amount of time as well as assistance obtaining the credentials to be able to drive a school bus.
As a long-time board member, Ford said his main concern has and always will be the students.
“Sometimes if someone goes for a position, whether it be the board of education or any other job, they've got an agenda,” he said. “They want to get in there and maybe push something. I don't have anything to push other than trying to make sure that the students in Raleigh County have the best schools that we can provide.”