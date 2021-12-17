The Raleigh County Public Service District Dec. 27 board meeting time has been changed to 10 a.m.
Raleigh PSD changes meeting time
Wanda Jane Hash Lucas, 71, of Glen Rogers, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Funeral 1pm Monday, December 20th, at Christian Fellowship Worship Center, Pineville. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
