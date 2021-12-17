Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of dense fog. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.