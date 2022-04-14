Raleigh Parks organizing multi-part competition

file photo by Rick Barbero, The Register-HeraldIn August 2021, Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Department employees J.E. Daniel, left, and Kevin Cantley position a piece of Astro-Turf on a tee box of the new disc golf course being constructed at Lake Stephens. The turf was donated from leftover pieces of turf from work that was being done on Shady Spring High School’s football field.