Raleigh Parks organizing multi-part competition

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is organizing an annual competition that will feature unique events at each local park, Parks and Rec Board of Directors Chair Ron Hedrick announced Thursday.
County officials hope to draw both local residents and those from other parts of the state to Raleigh County, and funds raised will be used to benefit upgrades at county parks.
Local businesses and organizations and the military may sponsor teams each year.
“It will bring teams from all over the state to the area for a weekend,” said Hedrick, who had brainstormed the idea prior to Covid but put it on hold due to the pandemic. “It will give the public a large venue at different locations that they can go and watch the competition.
“It invites our local citizens to get out in the parks.”
Hedrick and Raleigh Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams met with City Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker and representatives of the Raleigh Solid Waste Authority, Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport and others on Thursday to develop early plans for the competition.
The competition will be a countywide endeavor and will be supported by various officials in the city and county.
“The plan is to make this an annual event that people will look forward to competing in each summer,” said Hedrick.
The event will allow teams to compete against one another in a variety of activities at each of the county parks.
Some core activities will require every team to compete, said Hedrick, but teams will be able to choose other competitions. Each team will pick a number of events in which to compete, and each park will host a unique event.
“It’s just something that will get people out and doing things, out enjoying the nature,” said Hedrick. “We’re going to involve the lakes and the woods.”
Tentatively, Wooton Park will host tug of war, a vehicle pull and an obstacle course, and the airport will host a car show. At Lake Stephens, competitors will encounter a disc golf tournament and a race in the aqua park.
Dry Hill Prosperity will offer 3-on-3 basketball and a bean toss/corn hole tournament, and Fitzpatrick Park will offer a home run derby and horse shoe toss.
Historic Black Knight will host a golf tournament and a pickle ball tournament.
Hedrick said the competitions are still being developed.
Organizers will invite Little Beaver State Park to host a kayak race and an archery competition, Hedrick said.
Hedrick, who is also president of the Veterans’ Museum, said organizers are considering names for the challenge and that the competition and rules are still being developed. He hopes to see 15 to 20 events offered during the competition.
He said that organizers agreed Thursday on a number of events, but some of the activities need more research prior to being approved for the public.
“For a community to be alive and vibrant, it has to get people out to do things,” Hedrick said. “By offering a venue like this, it gives the people in the area something to want to be a part of.
“It gets people out of the house. Our hope is that we can get people excited about getting active in life again.”
Hedrick took care to develop an event that includes everyone in the community.
“We don’t want to limit anybody,” he said. “We just want to make the competition and the challenge enjoyable and accessible to everybody.
“Someone could be (in a wheelchair) and still be a killer corn hole tosser,” he said.
“There will be so many different events that we’re hoping to include as many people as possible, all sizes, all ages and abilities.
“And nothing says the event can’t extend to a special needs competition. Who knows?
“We’re just in the beginning of it.”
Hedrick said county officials would like to highlight the beauty of county parks and to encourage people of all ages to enjoy the green space and the activities at each stop.
A traveling trophy will be awarded to the team with the highest score each year.
More information is available by emailing Hedrick at ronhedrick45@yahoo.com