Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will have a disc golf tournament, The Joust, at the Historic Black Knight on March 6.
Proceeds from this event will be going toward the cost of construction of an 18-hole disc golf course at Lake Stephens.
The 18-hole tournament at the Historic Black Knight will start at 8 a.m. with an hour break for lunch. Registration is $35. Early registration is encouraged. Prepaid lunch is also available for $11 provided by Historic Black Knight. Registered players will receive a player’s pack. To register visit dgscene.com/Joust2021. There is a limit of 90 players.
This fundraiser is a collaboration among several agencies and businesses, including Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, City of Beckley - Historic Black Knight, Putnam County Parks and Recreation, Chestnut Creek Campground and Active Southern West Virginia.
Sponsorships are available with level at $100 for business name on shirts provided in the players’ pack or $200 for business logo on shirts.