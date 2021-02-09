Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for the 2021 summer season with various jobs at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park.
Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options are available. The starting rate is $8.75 and up depending on position, experience, and certifications required.
Interested individuals and returning employees should submit an application.
Applications are available to download at the Parks and Recreation website, raleighcountyparks.org/jobs. Paper applications are available by request at 304-934-5323. Send your completed application to parksandrec@raleighcounty.com or PO Box 5496, Beckley, WV 25801.