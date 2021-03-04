Raleigh County Parks and Recreation began a Clue Game at four parks open Thursday with the twin objectives of boosting visits to county parks and, as a press release says, finding out “who killed Mr. Covid."
The game is similar to the board game with suspects, weapons and location clues.
Clues can be found at 4 parks – Lake Stephens, Dry Hill Prosperity Park, Stoco Community Park and Fitzpatrick Park.
The object of the game is for participants to find all the clues to determine who killed Mr. Covid, where Mr. Covid was killed and with what weapon.
Winning entries have the chance to win a water park pass or a gift certificate.
Instructions and game sheets are available from the Parks and Rec website and Facebook pages. It is free to play.