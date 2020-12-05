Raleigh officials speak out on redistricting

As tabulating the 2020 U.S. Census is underway, state lawmakers are preparing to set voting districts in 2021, and Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver and Commissioner Ron Hedrick want state lawmakers to set boundary lines so that voters in Raleigh County are represented by lawmakers from Raleigh County.
But one lawmaker says that the commissioners' request is likely impossible, due to a 2018 bill that created 100 single-member House of Delegate districts in the state.
In 2010, for the first time in West Virginia history, lawmakers broke up counties to draw single legislative district maps. Tolliver and Hedrick want lawmakers to once again organize votes by county.
"We just want the people who live here to represent us," Tolliver said. "Some of the legislators that only have 500 or 600 votes in Raleigh County, they may have two or three counties they represent.
"It's crazy," said Tolliver.
Arguments for single-member districts include better representation of constituents, decreasing the cost of campaigning within smaller districts, and more accurately reflecting the composition of the state's population.
Both commissioners said the district lines that state lawmakers drew after the 2010 Census have harmed Raleigh County.
Tolliver said that the county had to spend over $400,000 on voting machines because lawmakers in 2011 drew up lines that added 24 precincts within Raleigh, raising the total number of county precincts to 87. Tolliver said that three precincts had to be set up to vote at Woodrow Wilson High School and that nobody voted in one of the districts in the 2020 elections.
The current district lines were controversial when state lawmakers passed them in 2010, with Monroe County Commission challenging the lines in court after Monroe was split into two districts. Monroe commissioners argue that the county was at a population disadvantage in both districts, meaning Monroe voters could not elect their own representative.
Jefferson, Kanawha, Monongalia and Wood counties were among those which filed lawsuits to challenge the district lines, but the West Virginia Supreme Court upheld the redistricting lines in November 2011.
In 2010, Raleigh County Republican lawmakers had also challenged the redistricting, arguing that the lines were drawn to punish Republican office holders by eking them out of the new districts. In 2018, Republican lawmakers passed a bill that would create 100 single-member districts in West Virginia following the 2020 Census, raising the number from 67 districts.
Republicans now hold a supermajority in both the House and the Senate, and it will be up to Republican lawmakers in 2021 to etch out new districts. Tolliver and Hedrick, both Republicans, want Raleigh County residents to vote for delegates who live in the county.
"The Census is just finishing up, and it's time to do it again," Hedrick said on Tuesday. "Now, whether they fix it, or leave it alone, or change it in some other weird way, it's going to be up to the Republicans this time."
Tolliver and Hedrick say the current districts are hurting Raleigh County, moving votes of Bradley residents out of the county altogether.
They both said the 2011 lines created a schism between voters and representatives and between county government and state representatives.
Hedrick said that, prior to the 2012 election, Republicans and Democrats in a county all came from the same county and represented the same voters. They worked with their home county government to secure representations for county residents.
"You can ask anybody that remembers how it was before," said Hedrick. "They'll say the same thing. The delegates worked as a team. It didn't matter if it was Republican or Democrat.
"When it affected Raleigh County, they worked as a team," he added. "You just don't see that anymore. They don't even talk to each other."
He said that county commissioners have a more difficult time working with representatives who are out of the county.
"When you put those two entities back together again, and they support each other ... they seem to react better," he said. "The old system worked better, because it was more obvious that every delegate had to represent the entire county and had to have the support of the entire county because the whole county had voted for them.
"Today, your only concern can be your district, and that, to me, limits the voice of the citizens of Raleigh County as a whole.
"Every delegate should be beholden to the entire county," said Hedrick. "They basically (would) have the same goal or same mission to, basically, speak for all of the citizens of the county."
Tolliver said he agreed with Hedrick's assessment.
"Hopefully, whoever does the redistricting will help out Raleigh County and let us go back to what we had," he said. "We're hoping when they do the redistricting, they'll redo Raleigh County."
The process
The United States Constitution requires that a census is taken every 10 years. The year after the Census, states are required to redraw district lines, based on the results of the Census.
States must "reapportion," which means they must reallocate the United States Congressional districts based on population shifts.
States must also "redistrict," which is the redrawing of district boundary lines.
The goal of redrawing district boundaries is to make sure that districts have equal population within a state to meet the principle of "one person, one vote."
The federal government stipulates that districts must have nearly equal populations and that they must not discriminate on the basis or race or ethnicity, but each state has different ways of drawing their district lines.
In West Virginia, the Legislature redraws both the congressional lines and the legislative lines during a special session. The House and the Senate each form a special committee, which works with the State Redistricting Office.
The State Constitution states that congressional districts must be made of contiguous counties and be compact. Both state and federal law requires the districts to be of equal population, and a landmark ruling made by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1964 requires that redistricting ensures that one person's vote is of as much value as another's vote.
To that end, the State Redistricting Office provides analysis, maps and reports to state lawmakers. Lawmakers use the data to draw the lines and to make a final Redistricting Bill. As with other bills, the governor may veto the bill, and the legislature can override the governor's veto by a vote of a simple majority in the House of Delegates and the Senate.
According to the nonprofit NCSL Foundation for State Legislatures, which aims to help corporations and other organizations "engage with the state legislative process," West Virginia citizens are not given a strong voice in the redistricting process.
NCSL reports that West Virginia state code does not require legislators to submit public maps, to hear public comment and testimony, to give public notice of the redistricting process or to offer public hearings and access to the process. There is also no citizen-initiated review of the districts in the state.
State lawmakers do not reallocate prisoners when they are tallying the residents of a town for redistricting purposes. This means that each prisoner is counted as a resident of the prison town and not counted at the prisoner's last known home.
Because of this practice, towns that have prisons — such as Beaver and Mount Olive in Fayette County, which are predominantly white, rural towns — get an artificial "boost" to their population count. As a result, the "voting power" of folks who live outside of those towns is weakened.
In 2010, prior to passage of the House redistricting bill, Del. Patrick Lane, R-Kanawha, tried to add an amendment that would have created a citizen redistricting committee, but Speaker Richard Thompson, D-Wayne, ruled that the addition was not necessary.
The Senate Redistricting Task Force in 2010 had held several informational meetings around the state. Some citizens charged that the task force did not seek real input from state residents and said that members already had a plan in mind, but task force chairman John Unger said public comments were noted.
West Virginia does not have a codified deadline for finishing the district lines, according to NCSL.
Lawmakers
During his first term of office, Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, offered a bill that aimed to establish an independent redistricting committee. Instead, legislators passed the Republican-backed House Bill 4002, which would create 100 single-member delegate districts after the 2020 Census.
"Of the 11 delegates that represent a portion of Raleigh County, only four live here," said Bates. "This is one of the primary reasons I ran for public office in 2014, was to be in a position to correct this injustice in 2021.
"I believe that voters should pick their elected officials — not the other way around," Bates said. "That will not be the process we will follow, but the House will move to 100 single-member districts."
Raleigh County, in some cases in bits and pieces, is represented in the House by 11 delegates from Districts 32, 31, 30, 29, 28 and 27.
Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, said Thursday that he believes the 100-member districts would likely prevent all delegates from coming out of the same county. He added that the Census results may also show population changes that could result in several seats disappearing, leaving residents of some counties in need of representation by a delegate who does not reside in their county.
"I find it interesting the Democrat Party had 100 years to implement an independent redistricting plan and only now want to do it when they are in a very small minority," said Steele. "The thing with all of Raleigh County being represented by Raleigh residents is, it is nearly impossible, depending on how the Census would come out."
Steele explained that in the House, 100 seats will be single-member districts. Both Steele and Bates have entire districts that are in Raleigh County, while Republican Del. Chris Toney is in a district with Raleigh and Wyoming voters. Del. Jeffrey Pack, a Republican, lives in Raleigh County but represents voters to the Monroe line. Steele pointed out that the seats represent around 18,000 people each.
He reported that with Raleigh's 76,000 population, there would be 4.2 districts.
"With that, you've got .2 that's going to have to go somewhere else," he said. "At the end of the day, I think any way you slice it, you will have four Raleigh delegates, just like you do now, and just like you did prior to 2010," predicted Steele. "It's that .2 that gets sliced out to other areas.
"Given the way our Constitution allocates seats by population, I really don't think you increase or decrease the four resident delegates.
"That's barring a huge population change. We just won't know until the Census data comes in."
Under the 100 district map, each delegate will represent about 18,000 residents.
"I think the most impactful thing is single-member districts," said Steele.
Steele said that a single delegate who represents 18,000 residents, whether they are in the county or not, will be able to pay more attention to those in the district.
"You also have one-on-one contests," he added. "It helps folks focus on one candidate. It is easier to evaluate candidates one to one."
He added that the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office had provided grant funding to purchase voting machines.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, predicted that redistricting in 2021 will be controversial.
"I expect that redistricting in 2021 will become more criticized than ever," said Roberts. "The West Virginia Republican party and my Republican colleagues who were serving in 2010 well remember the brazen and partisan re-drawing of district lines which was forced upon them.
"Common sense is needed when it comes to deciding new boundaries," he noted. "I trust the legislative supermajorities in both chambers to do what's best for West Virginians, when all is said and done."
Bates, a Democrat who survived the red wave of the last state election, said he is committed to supporting lines that bring maximum representation to Raleigh County.
"I'm committed to working with my Republican colleagues to draw lines that ensure to the fullest extent possible constituently consistent, maximal representation for Raleigh County, without regard to political affiliation," Bates promised. "Raleigh County people should elect Raleigh County people."