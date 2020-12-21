Visitors to the Raleigh County Mobile Food Bank on Monday received toys and a Food Lion gift card, along with their food.
Mountaineer Food Bank, a nonprofit food pantry in Gassaway, visits Linda K. Epling Stadium every month to deliver food. Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick brought the food bank to Raleigh County when the pandemic first started.
Hedrick, who will leave the position when Commissioner Greg Duckworth takes office in 2021, said that the Monday food disbursement saw the most recipients of any food bank visit. It started earlier and lasted an hour longer — proving that the need is great in the county and that a large number of people are willing to step up to meet the need.
At least 350 people and possibly 400 were served on Monday. Hedrick said that by 8 a.m., people had already arrived at the stadium for the food event, which started at 10 a.m. Mountaineer Food Bank delivers the food on a semi truck, and local volunteers help distribute it.
On Monday, he said, Food Lion managers and other store representatives donated gift cards to hand out with the food. Another grocer, who asked not to be named, donated 300 bags of potatoes.
Finally, to make the Christmas distribution more special, Mountaineer Food Bank gave away toys to every girl and boy who showed up at the stadium.
"None of this would be a success without the many number of volunteers that came out to put the food in the cars and direct the traffic," said Hedrick. "We were like, 'We've never had this many comes so fast.'"
Hedrick and others set up cones, which they typically do at the mobile food bank, to organize traffic flow. On Monday, said Hedrick, seven rows of cars were waiting to fit into the three rows of service lines. Somehow, volunteers made it work.
"People never stopped coming, all the way up to the end," reported Hedrick. "We were supposed to stop at 1. We didn't finish 'til 2 p.m."
He said that after the initial 350 visitors had been served, volunteers were able to bring in 30 extra cars.
"We didn't realize we were going to be able to," he added. "Today was a special blessing."
Hedrick and At-Large Beckley Common Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter were delivering food boxes back in March when they both saw that Raleigh County had a need for food.
"I can say very sincerely that Ron looks to do things for the greater good," said Hunter. "We delivered food for the Salvation Army to shut-in people all over Raleigh County."
She said many were calling for food, and there was a need that was greater than the existing agencies could handle with their current resources.
Hunter said Hedrick reached out to Mountaineer Food Bank to ask them to come to the county. Commissioner Linda Epling and her husband, local businessman Doug Epling, arranged for their stadium to be used as the site of the mobile food bank, at Hedrick's request.
"There have been thousands of people who never received sustenance who have been fed," Hunter said of Hedrick's efforts.
Hedrick had also arranged a mobile food bank event for the town of Lester, but he said that due to Lester's more remote location, it was harder to get out the word for the event. Some of the food had to be sent back, so the event at Lester is currently on hold.
Hedrick said he has already worked with Mountaineer Food Bank to have Raleigh County placed on the distribution schedule for 2021. Due to a high demand, he said, food bank officials have told him that the county may get a total of six distributions next year, or one every other month.
"I may be able to get some of the smaller mobile (events) during those off months," Hedrick said. "I'll definitely be working with them to see what I can do, to get as many to the county as I can."
Hedrick is a Republican, and Hunter is a Democrat. They said they work together for the common good of the county, and they want to see others do the same.
"I know our politics are different, but he sees the good of helping people," Hunter said of Hedrick. "We will continue working together.
"Sen. McCain reached across the aisle, and he was an American hero.
"I see Ron Hedrick as being a person that wants to help out community be better, at the end of the day. He has already served his nation admirably, as an Army veteran, and he continues to serve."
Although Duckworth, also a Republican, defeated Hedrick in the June 9 election, Hunter said that she will continue working with Hedrick after he leaves office. He will lead the Raleigh County Veterans Museum. He is also working on a gateways beautification project for the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and will serve on the Raleigh Parks and Recreation Board of Directors.
Hedrick said that while on Commission, he was grateful to see people volunteer to help give away the food and to serve in other areas.
"I met so many people that are willing to give their time and effort to the community, like Sherrie Hunter, and so many people I can continue to name," he said. "So many people who are just all about helping and giving, and it makes you really think there's some hope and that, no matter what happens, this county will survive.
"This county will get through. We've got people out there willing to give of themselves to help everyone."