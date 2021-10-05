Raleigh Memorial Airport receives $2.9 million to add to taxiway

Raleigh County Memorial Airport will get a longer taxiway, thanks to a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, airport manager Tom Cochran confirmed Tuesday.
The money will also be used to add an apron to the new 105-acre industrial park that Cochran and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) Director Jina Belcher are developing as part of an aviation and aerospace industrial cluster.
"We're so grateful to our senators for advocating for this funding," Belcher said. "The taxiway improvement funding is crucial to further the development of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport."
She added that the investment will allow the airport to accommodate large cargo aircraft that is necessary for air distribution.
The money follows the $8.3 million in federal funds that Belcher worked with federal lawmakers to secure. The last part of the funding, a $1.75 million Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant, was awarded in February.
The money is being used to develop Cochran's longtime vision of building an aerospace industry in Raleigh County.
The $2.9 million fund comes from the American Rescue Plan funding.
"(The funding) will be used for taxiway in the new development, offering runway access from the west side of the airport and other infrastructure updates to the airport," said Cochran. “The Raleigh County Memorial Airport Management and NRGRDA, our Economic Development partner, are most appreciative of this grant and the opportunity it offers in the further development of the 'on going' aerospace industry.
"The impact of this grant is a positive compliment to southern West Virginia, with diversification and job creation for generations to come," he added.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the $4,601,114 from the American Rescue Plan and annual appropriations for the airport in Beaver and the Eastern West Virginia Regional/Shepherd Field airport, which received $1,666,667 of the funding.
“West Virginia’s regional airports open up our doors for tourism and help attract new businesses to spur economic growth," Manchin said in a press release. "The American Rescue Plan continues to bring vital funding to help our airports grow, including these improvement projects at Raleigh County Memorial Airport and Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport.
"As a pilot myself, I know how important these improvements are for the safety and growth of our regional airports, and I will continue to advocate for our growing aerospace industry in the Mountain State."