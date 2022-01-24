Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley announced in a press release that a Raleigh County man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.
In the evening hours of Jan. 21, deputies were performing routine traffic enforcement in the Chimney Corner area when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. After stopping the vehicle, it was discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.
Richard J. Tanner, 50, of Beaver, is charged with the felony offense of 3rd offense driving while license revoked for DUI, and the misdemeanor offense of failing to obey a stop sign.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.