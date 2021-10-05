Raleigh man charged with murder

A Raleigh County man is facing a murder charge after he interjected himself into a domestic dispute among his neighbors which ended with one of them dead.
Joey DeWayne Meadows, 56, was charged Monday with murder and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is accused of shooting his neighbor, Herbert Jeffrey Howerton Jr, accidentally after Howerton’s girlfriend told Meadows she had been hit by Howerton's father during a recent argument.
Meadows was booked into Southern Regional Jail at 4 p.m. Monday, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website. He was not given a bond.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to a shooting Monday in the 300 block of Burmeister Avenue in Raleigh County.
When they arrived, they found Howerton being loaded into an EMS vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound to his side.
Before leaving the scene, Howerton told deputies he had been shot by his neighbor, Meadows.
Howerton would later succumb to his wound, with the criminal complaint placing his time of death at 4:41 p.m. Monday.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned from Howerton’s girlfriend that before the shooting, she and Howerton's father got into an argument, during which Howerton's father slapped her.
According to Howerton's father, the argument was over cigarettes.
Howerton's girlfriend them went next door to Meadows’ place and told him about the altercation.
After hearing this, Meadows left his home and the next thing the victim’s girlfriend heard was two gunshots.
“One shot, a pause, and then another,” is the woman’s description of the shots in the criminal complaint.
She ran next door and found Howerton coming out of his residence and saying he was shot.
In a separate interview with Meadows, the complaint states, Meadows admitted to taking the gun out of his pants in the victim’s home but stated “it accidentally went off.”
Meadows went on to say that he thought his gun went off only once, though it could have been twice and he wasn't sure.
When searching Howerton's home, after obtaining a search warrant, deputies found the gun used by Meadows, one magazine and two empty shell casings.
They also found a hole in the drywall from a bullet that was in the direction of Howerton’s father, the complaint states.