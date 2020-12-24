A Raleigh man has been charged in a shooting, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
At about 5:07 p.m. Dec. 22, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Pemberton Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Deputies suspected Roger Lee Plumley II, 44, of Raleigh County. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police located Plumley, and detectives with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office charged him with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.
Plumley was taken to Southern Regional Jail with a $100,000 bond. The identities of both victims in the incident were not released.