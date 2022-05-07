The Humane Society of Raleigh County is urging the public to “foster” an animal this spring.
On Thursday, HSRC Director Brett Kees reported 103 animals at the shelter, 60 of which were dogs.
“The Board of Directors and HSRC director encourage people to come see our animals and adopt one,” board member India Hosch said Thursday.
Hosch reported that spring is “kitten season” and that the shelter also has pregnant mom cats who are up for fostering.
The shelter has been overwhelmed by animals this year, forcing HSRC workers to turn away some animals.
A number of concerned citizens, like Tammy Billeter, have stepped forward to “foster” animals or to provide care for the animals inside their homes.
Billeter, who owns T’s Cleaning Service, has assisted the shelter by fostering pets until they find forever homes.
“It’s our third year fostering for the shelter,” she reported Friday. “Our shelter is full of amazing animals, and we have developed a passion for helping to get them out and find them homes.”
Currently, the Billeters are fostering a 45-pound, mixed breed dog named Vera — a black-and-white dog who is a little over 1 year old. Raleigh County Animal Control had picked Vera up in the fall, Billeter reported, and she began to foster her in February.
Vera had heart worms when she was rescued, but she has been treated and beaten the odds.
“No one has shown any interest, and she gets along great with our crew of six dogs and all of our cats,” said Billeter, who is posting pictures of Vera on her Facebook page.
“Vera loves soaking up attention from humans,” Billeter posted on her personal Facebook page in April, along with a photo of Vera, who is crate-trained and house-trained. “She would love having a fur sibling to play with, for sure.”
Vera was still with Billeter on Tuesday and searching for humans to give her a home.
“Everyone always wants a pure bred. Meanwhile, mutts are the absolute most loving,” Billeter reminded the public. “And they are the ones that sit in the shelter.
“There’s nothing wrong with Vera. She’s perfect and is just wanting to share her love.”
Hosch said fostering is extremely important and that it is very needed at the shelter. Both dogs and cats are available for fostering inside homes.
“Kitten season is here, and we have pregnant moms,” said Hosch.
Some of the animals who need to live with humans, inside their homes, are not able to handle the stress of living in the shelter well.
The HSRC website reports that some of the animals are ill and may need extra medical care, while others are older and more vulnerable.
“Foster families play a huge part helping sick or stressed animals heal and protecting vulnerable populations from disease,” the website reports.
Foster “parents” provide love and in-home care, including training, to the animals. Foster families take the animal to the veterinarian and adoption events.
They also share photos and information about the animal’s behavior with the HSRC foster coordinator and share posts about the animal on social media accounts to let the public know that the pet is up for adoption.
Volunteers may opt for a short-term foster, which is a few weeks to a few nights, sometimes after a surgery.
They may agree to keep the animal until it is adopted, which is a long-term adoption.
Those who would like to foster an animal may call 304-253-8921.
Donations, including kitty litter, food and other supplies, are also needed.