A local real estate broker is inviting animal lovers out of quarantine for an evening of dining and dance with "Frank Sinatra" at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
Tim Berry, owner of Tim Berry Real Estate Company, is bringing Sinatra impersonator Lee Dean to Black Knight to benefit Raleigh County Humane Society.
"Lee Dean is appearing all over the state, and this dinner and show is just what we need to help open things up again," Berry said.
Net proceeds will benefit the Raleigh Humane Society.
Dean is a Barboursville-based performer who croons Sinatra's hits, from "Fly Me to the Moon" to "Get Me to the Church on Time."
Since 2016, he has traveled around West Virginia and Kentucky as "Ole Blue Eyes." He recently performed "Swingin with Sinatra" at the Jack Caffrey Arts and Cultural Center in Welch and The Kentucky Castle in Lexington, Ky.
"Basically, I dress like Sinatra, talk like Sinatra, sing like Sinatra and work a room like he did, blending his music and humor, to give the crowd an experience that is based on crowd interaction and crowd engagement," Dean explained on Saturday.
Dean said the show will offer guests an opportunity to slow dance. He promised it will be "lots of fun."
"In a day and age that is so divided and torn, it's great to use these Sinatra classics to bring healing to rooms," added Dean. "I just performed last night in Welch to a room full of whites, Blacks, Greeks, Hungarians and Italians, along with rich, poor, young and old, and all found common ground as they sang along, laughed and even cried to songs about love, cheer, life and never giving up.
"From 'Ol Man River,' about racial oppression, to 'New York, New York,' about making your own town great, to 'My Way,' about never giving up, all had a great time!"
Historic Black Knight Chef Jeremiah Johnson and his staff will make dinner for the Beckley show.
Berry is a supporter of the Raleigh Humane Society and hosts fundraisers each year for the nonprofit organization, which hosts a no-kill shelter. The shelter houses dogs and cats and provides adoption services to help animals find "fur-ever" homes.
"Thank you for trusting me to headline this awesome fundraiser effort for the Raleigh County Humane Society!" Dean posted to the official Swinging with Sinatra by Lee Dean page on Facebook. "It's gonna be a great night, and the money will be raised for a very worthy cause!"
Tickets for "Swinging with Sinatra" are $35 per person and are available by calling 304-222-0940. The ticket covers dinner and the show.
Groups of 10 or more may reserve a table, said Berry.
"Swinging with Sinatra" will be on Saturday, June 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Historic Black Knight.