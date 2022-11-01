After being under federal investigation, the Raleigh County Housing Authority is making a rebound under the leadership of a new board and Chairman Ron Hedrick.
Hedrick appeared before members of the Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday morning, during their regular meeting, to discuss both progress made by the agency and its 2021 audit report.
“The housing authority went through a lot of turmoil – a lot of issues in 2021, which led to us not being able to do an audit for that year,” Hedrick began. “The good news is we didn’t finish 2021 in a hole; the bad news is we had things that were found and needed corrected.
“We had a good audit. It took a lot of time, but we found everything that we had to find, excluding some pay that we weren’t able to identify, or find, and will probably never find,” Hedrick said.
He added that the housing authority had extra funding left over from 2021, and, as a result, they may lose some funding for the upcoming year.
“You know the old adage, if you don’t use it you lose it,” Hedrick stated. “So, there’s a good chance we may lose funds at the end of this year, and we may lose a position.”
He told commissioners not to worry, because the agency will work to get that funding, and that position, back.
He explained that a plan to provide employee training and increase community outreach efforts is now in place thanks to those with the Kanawha County and Beckley Housing Authorities, who helped re-establish the Raleigh County Housing Authority, which covers 10 counties in southern West Virginia.
“Our goal is to get out in those counties and meet the county commissioners, meet the local people and start to get our message out,” Hedrick said. “Most of these counties are in the southern part of the state and, as you know, times have been pretty tough there. A lot of these towns are struggling to find housing.”
He said even those in Fayette County are struggling to find affordable housing due to the recent designation of the New River Gorge as a national park, and the subsequent purchase of homes to be used as rental properties. However, a builder has already agreed to build a three-story, 30-unit senior housing facility in Fayette County.
“We are allowed to solicit housing, and every year put out (housing) bids,” Hedrick continued. “Basically, we have over 300 we can put out next year.”
He said bids will be “spread out” through each of the counties, adding that this will decrease the stagnation the housing authority has experienced for several years.
“As we reach out to those communities, and find more housing, our hope is it will save businesses, bring businesses and get people to stay at home,” Hedrick said.
Commissioner Greg Duckworth told Hedrick he was amazed at the work that has been accomplished so far.
“A year ago, I would have never thought you could be this far, this quick,” Duckworth stated. “It was upside down with the space, the staffing, the workspace – you have done a fabulous job.”
Commissioner Dave Tolliver agreed with Duckworth.
“A year ago you would have never thought that the housing authority would have a new building. It now has a new building on Robert C. Byrd Drive, and the attitude is second to none,” Tolliver said.
Hedrick concluded by stating that the future of the RCHA looks bright.
“We have a beautiful facility. The environment has changed. People enjoy coming to work and we hope that, in the near future, we will be able to solicit for a new director,” Hedrick said.
In other commission business:
- Commissioners approved $135,000 in funding for the Cool Ridge/Flat Top Public Service District Ellison Ridge water extension.
- Commissioners approved a Sonicwall Firewall for three years for $3,802, and the purchase of a Sonicwall router, managed switch and wireless access point for the Judicial Annex in the amount of $3,708.
- Commissioners approved the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Broadband Expansion Project Drawdown Number 5 for $480.
- Commissioners approved a $10,000 payment to “Save Your County From Charleston.” Attorney Bill Roop explained that this is a “payment to help educate the public about Amendment 2.”
“It is not, in any way, a political contribution,” Roop said.
