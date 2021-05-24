The Raleigh County Housing Authority is operating under an acting executive director, Raleigh Housing Authority workers confirmed Monday.
Sarah Pitzer has been in the position of acting director since at least May 10, according to county officials.
The housing director is on paid administrative leave.
County officials confirmed a report that an unidentified federal agency is conducting an investigation at Raleigh Housing Authority.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and Commissioner Greg Duckworth have declined to comment, prior to completion of the investigation.