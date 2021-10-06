Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver wants to create order on the Raleigh Housing Authority board of directors, which recently had three members resign.
On Wednesday, the county commission appointed Sherrie Hunter and Kevin Reedy to serve on the board.
Hunter, widely known in the Beckley community, is the education director for Raleigh Solid Waste Authority and serves at an at-large representative on Beckley Common Council.
Reedy is a developer and owner of Our House Realty. He is also the father of Cody Reedy, who serves as an at-large representative for Beckley Common Council.
On July 21, the commission appointed former Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick, former county administrator Jeff Miller, Donita Marks, Kevin Robinson and Greg Shupe to serve on the five-member board of directors for the Housing Authority.
The previous board members had left, which prompted the commission in July to make the five appointments.
Two weeks ago, however, Miller, Robinson and Shupe resigned.
Tolliver said the board's director, Laquenta Lowe, had filed a lawsuit. Tolliver said she is on paid administrative leave.
"So this is a volunteer appointment, and they're all businessmen, and they just didn't want to get caught up in no lawsuit."
He emphasized that Miller, Shupe and Robinson were not on the board at the time the lawsuit was filed.
The Register-Herald did not locate a lawsuit against the Housing Authority of Raleigh County in Raleigh Circuit Court, Raleigh Magistrate Court or U.S. Federal District Court on Wednesday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is currently conducting an investigation into the Housing Authority, according to Tolliver. County officials did not specify the reason for the investigation.
Tolliver said Wednesday that county attorney Bill Roop has contacted the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to find out the status of the investigation, but the federal agency has not yet provided information to county officials.
Meanwhile, Sarah Pitzer has been appointed acting director for the Housing Authority.
Tolliver said that the new board of directors will meet today to elect a president and vice president. With four members, the board may sign checks.
"We're in good shape right now," he said. "We're down one board member."
The Housing Authority provides housing assistance to low-income residents through programs that include Low Rent Public Housing and the Housing Choice Voucher Program-Section 8, according to the agency website. The programs are based on income and follow U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines.
Tolliver said the Raleigh Housing Authority, which serves a nine-county region, plays an important role in county government.
Candidates who are interested in the volunteer position may call Raleigh Commission at 304-255-9146 for information on submitting a resume.