The Raleigh County Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will conduct a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Raleigh County Commission Office, at 116 1/2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
Raleigh Housing Authority board to meet Monday
Trena Darlene Sizemore, 59, of Pineville, died October 7, RGH, Beckley. A private service for family will be in the Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV. Burial Pine Grove Cemetery, Ravencliff. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Ronald "Ron", 79, of Bolt, died Oct. 11, ARH, Beckley. Graveside service noon Friday, October 15, Palm Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Matheny, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.
Loretta Faye Meadows Mooney Farley, 87, of Cool Ridge, WV, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for more details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring.