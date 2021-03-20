Administrators at each of the four high schools in Raleigh County will decide whether or not to host a prom at their high school in 2021, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said.
Many American students and their parents consider the annual prom — a formal dance for juniors and seniors — to be a milestone life event. Students spend hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars on gowns, tuxes, jewelry, hair, nails and shoes.
Local restaurants and limousine companies benefit from the springtime school formal events becausemany students have dinner before or after the dance. Some families rent limousines.
Price said West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) issued three pages of guidelines to school officials on how to host a prom during the Covid pandemic.
Guidelines include the usual wearing of masks, social distancing and a limited number of students. State health officials are also advising prom organizers to place food tables in a way that will discourage students from standing and congregating.
With the list of guidelines, Price said, WVDHHR issued some alternatives to prom.
"One of the recommendations on there is a 'virtual prom,'" Price noted. "And I have no idea what that would look like."
Price said the four high schools — Woodrow Wilson, Shady Spring, Liberty and Independence — are each different and that each will make an individual decision on how to host a prom.
"We're doing all we can as a district to make sure our seniors have something," said Price.
He added that principals also must consider graduation ceremonies. Due to required quarantines and contract tracing, if one person at a prom would test positive, it is possible that all prom attendees could be quarantined.
"It could jeopardize graduation," he noted.