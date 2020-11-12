Raleigh Health Dept. director doesn't blame Walmart for Covid surge

It is unlikely that large retailers are responsible for the increased number of Covid cases in Raleigh County over the past week, Raleigh Health Department Director Dr. Brian MacAulay said Thursday.
According to reports by Walmart employees, who talked to The Register-Herald on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, the Walmart at Beckley recently has had at least two dozen staffers who have tested positive for the highly infectious disease.
In response, the store was closed temporarily for a deep cleaning two different times this week.
Charles Crowson, a corporate spokesman for Walmart, declined to comment on the number of Covid cases.
"As part of its ongoing, proactive deep-cleaning initiative, Walmart on Tuesday made the decision to close its Supercenter located at 1330 Eisenhower Drive," Crowson said on Wednesday.
"The store reopened (Wednesday) at 7 a.m. but has since closed again to resume safety protocols and to restock shelves."
According to Crowson, the store reopened Thursday at 7 a.m.
Countywide, Raleigh saw 33 new cases reported on Thursday, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Resource, following 51 cases in Saturday and Sunday reports by the DHHR. The spike in cases, MacAulay said, could not be tied to Walmart or even to shopping at corporate retailers.
"I don't think the number of cases in Beckley is linked to what goes on at one place," he noted. "The increased number of cases in Beckley are just mirroring what's going on in the whole country.
"We figured this was going to happen," MacAulay said. "Once winter came, the number of cases, as a whole, are going to go up.
"As the numbers go up, it's probably going to become increasingly difficult to trace the cases back to a common source."
He added that he was unaware of the number of Walmart employees who had tested positive and could not confirm the report of 25 positive cases among employees in recent weeks.
The biggest risk of shopping, MacAuley said, is that a large number of people are in the same space.
MacAulay said that shoppers reduce the chance of Covid transmission when they wear masks, go "in and out" of the store and avoid getting close to shoppers who are not wearing masks.
Washing hands and cleaning surfaces also reduces the risk of contracting the virus.
While West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources permits a limited number of shoppers and diners inside of state businesses at one time, MacAulay said that large retailers have strict guidelines that require employees to wear masks, to submit to temperature checks at work and to go home if they exhibit symptoms of Covid.
As a result, employees who may carry the virus are often taken out of the work environment before they cause an "outbreak" at work.
Any "outbreak" among employees of a larger business that faithfully practices such measures is usually related to employee behavior outside of work and not to shopping or the business, he said.
In those cases, workers who test positive are often members of the same family or they have socialized or travelled together outside of work.
"They share common background issues," MacAulay explained. "It's employees that go out and smoke together and take their masks down.
"That's where things happen."
He said that Covid is more likely to be spread at church, at a small shop or inside a business that requires people to sit across a desk from one another for a period of time.
"If you're trying to trace an infection back to a source, you usually go by method of infection," MacAulay explained. "We feel like churches have been a problem because either public speaking or singing is a very efficient way of spreading the virus.
"Other situations, we don't find so predictable."
He added that being close to someone for a period of time, such as sitting across a desk for 45 minutes, presents a higher risk for infection than entering a grocery store while wearing a mask and staying socially distant from other shoppers.
Nursing homes, prisons and schools were "hotspots" for transmission last month, he said, but the source of infection will be more difficult to trace as cases increase.
"I would say go to the grocery store, get in and out as quickly as possible, wear your mask and try to distance yourself from those who aren't wearing a mask," MacAulay emphasized.
He said that businesses may reduce risk of Covid transmission by cleaning doors, bathrooms, hand railings and other surfaces on a regular basis.