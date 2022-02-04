Raleigh County Head Start and Raleigh County Community Action Association have received the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and National Head Start Association's Annual Gro More Good grant.
The Beckley program is one of 10 Head Start programs across the nation to receive this funding, dedicated to connecting youth to the benefits of gardening and outdoor play.
The funding supports the mission of the Raleigh County Community Action Association and Raleigh County Head Start by helping children learn to help themselves over time.
“We are excited to implement this new gardening program with the children and families of Raleigh County Head Start,” Raleigh County Head Start Director Angela Maxey-Adkins said.
Gro More Good is in its fourth year, and it has supported 48 existing and new garden projects for Head Start programs.