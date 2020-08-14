A hospital accrediting agency is reviewing an allegation that Raleigh General Hospital had illegally kept patients who tested positive for drug screens away from their newborn babies, The Joint Commission confirmed Thursday.
The Joint Commission is the nonprofit agency that accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States, including hospitals. It is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care, according to the Joint Commission website.
According to an anonymous complaint filed Wednesday with The Joint Commission, Raleigh General Hospital Women’s and Children’s Services had a policy that required all labor and delivery patients to submit to a urine screening when they entered the hospital.
According to the complaint, Raleigh General patients who tested positive on a mandatory urine drug screen were given no more than two hours after delivery to provide their newborns with skin-to-skin contact, which is recommended for the health of the baby and the mother.
Hospital nurses were then required, under the policy, to remove the patient’s baby from her custody and to place the newborn in the nursery. If the patient wanted to provide feeding or skin-to-skin contact with the newborn, the patient was required to do so in the nursery.
The mother did not get custody until the baby was discharged from the hospital, the complaint reported.
The National Institute for Children’s Health Quality (NICHQ) recommends that hospitals take a “mother-centered” approach to treating NAS.
Called the Eat Sleep Console (ESC) model and backed by research from Yale School of Medicine, ESC “actively involves and empowers the mother in her baby’s care so that both benefit from the proven advantages of keeping mother and baby together,” according to the NICHQ website.
“Findings from the study show that babies treated following ESC guidelines were significantly less likely to receive a drug treatment and reduced hospital stays by more than two weeks,” the NICHQ website reads.
In cases where hospitals do not have infrastructure to keep mothers and babies in the same room, the NICHQ website reported, mom-baby togetherness was to be fostered in other ways, potentially by closing off an area of a neonatal care unit so that mothers could privately care for their babies.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recommends that babies who were exposed to substances prior to the patient giving birth should room in with their mothers after birth.
“(Infants) are treated through non-pharmacological methods (such as rooming-in with mothers after birth, breastfeeding, swaddling, skin-to-skin time, and minimizing stimuli in the environment), as well as pharmacologic methods (medication) when warranted,” SAMHSA advises.
Under state law, CPS workers must ask a judge or magistrate for an order for emergency custody before removing the child from the mother’s custody.
In some emergency cases, CPS may take custody of the child and then immediately ask a judge to grant the order.
According to the complaint submitted to The Joint Commission, nurses at Raleigh General believed the hospital policy was illegal but felt fearful of retaliation from supervisors if they refused to follow it.
“Raleigh General Hospital Women and Children’s Services are keeping newborn babies away from their mothers, if the mother has a positive urine drug screen upon admission,” the complaint, which The Register-Herald obtained Wednesday evening, reads. “Immediately after delivery, the mom may do skin-to-skin with the infant, but the infant must have an admission assessment within two hours after delivery.
“The infant goes to the (newborn nursery) to complete the transition and stabilization process,” the complainant wrote. “From this point on, according to RGH policy on Supervised Visitation for positive urine drug screens, the mother will not be permitted to have her baby in her room with her during her hospital stay.
“The baby will remain in the nursery,” the complainant reported. “The (labor and delivery) nurses and (nursery) nurses are being forced to do this.
“Several nurses have voiced their concerns about the legality of this policy because it is the understanding that (the state, through Child Protective Services) are the only ones that can legally separate mom and baby.
“This is illegal,” the complaint alleged.
The Register-Herald obtained a copy of the reported policy on Sunday, titled “Supervised Visitation for Positive Urine Drug Screens.”
“If patient Urine Drug Screen results are positive, the Labor and Delivery nurse notifies physician/midwife and Newborn Nursery immediately,” the policy states. “The patient is then made aware of the policy is in place and given all information pertaining to supervised visits in the nursery and that the infant will remain in the nursery for the entire hospital stay.
“Patient will be advised that CPS will be notified and will be provided with a letter explaining the policy, visitation and CPS involvement.
“The patient will sign the letter, verifying receipt, and a copy will become part of the medical record.”
The policy stated that patients whose medical conditions did not allow them to visit the nursery would be granted “supervised visits” in their rooms with their babies, until the patient was able to have visitation in the nursery.
“If the mother is discharged from hospital and her rights are still intact, visitation may continue for feedings and bonding,” the policy states. “Nursery staff will provide feeding times and infant code number for telephone inquiries as stipulated in visitation policy.”
RGH spokeswoman Courtney White declined to comment on the policy that was received by The Register-Herald, or to provide an official copy of the Raleigh General policy to The Register-Herald.
Raleigh General is owned by Lifepoint Health, the corporation that also owns Logan Regional Medical Center.
Raleigh General administrators declined to provide information on Lifepoint policies regarding NAS care or to comment on the complaint that was submitted to The Joint Commission.
“At Raleigh General Hospital, quality and patient safety are our highest priorities, and we are committed to keeping our mothers and newborns safe,” White said in a statement. “We are taking all the necessary steps to ensure that our hospital is fully compliant with all applicable state regulatory authorities and that our policies are consistent with national guidelines and current best practices.
“We maintain confidentiality in all patient and employee matters, so we are unable to release details about any specific patient matters.”
Joint Commission spokeswoman Maureen Lyons said Thursday that the complaint regarding Raleigh General is being reviewed.
“The Joint Commission’s Office of Quality and Patient Safety (OQPS) determined that it was aware of a patient safety concern at Raleigh General Hospital, LLC, 1710 Harper Road, Beckley, WV,” Lyons stated. “In accordance with The Joint Commission’s policy to review all patient safety and quality issues reported to us that have occurred in the past three years, OQPS is now reviewing the concern.”
Lyons said OQPS is assessing the report to “evaluate whether or not a report describes unsafe conditions or incidents which have reached a patient.”
She said that, if a risk of harm is inherent in the report, OQPS may unexpectedly visit a health care organization, request that the hospital provide a response or review the complaint at a time the hospital is routinely seeking accreditation or a certification review.
“The details of the concern are incorporated into a database used to monitor patient safety and quality issues and track trends at Joint Commission accredited or certified health care organizations,” Lyons stated. “Failure to address the concern may potentially adversely affect an organization’s accreditation status.”
Lyons did not comment on whether the policy appeared to violate patient safety or industry standards for NAS baby care.