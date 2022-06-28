Raleigh General Hospital (RGH) and West Virginia Junior College (WVJC) have announced plans to help address the nursing crisis through a collaborative initiative.
The pioneering partnership aligns the resources and expertise of Raleigh General and WVJC to expand the state’s nursing workforce by creating the WVJC School of Nursing at Raleigh General.
The new initiative will be an accelerated 18-month program and will include elements tailored to hospital culture and procedures, a hybrid online delivery method, joint appointments for lab and clinical faculty, and scholarships tied to employment commitments upon graduation. The program plans to open enrollment in September 2022 and start its first class in April 2023.
During an event on June 27, RGH and WVJC signed a letter of intent to initiate the collaborative nursing program. Integrating WVJC’s School of Nursing with Raleigh General is the first step toward a broader workforce development partnership between the two organizations.
To find out more about the WVJC School of Nursing at Raleigh General, call 877-25ONLINE or visit WVJC.edu.