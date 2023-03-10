beckley, w.va. – David Bunch has been named Raleigh General Hospital’s new chief executive officer (CEO), effective April 3.
Bunch joins Raleigh General after serving as president and chief administrative officer at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, Tenn., part of Covenant Health, since 2016.
Bunch replaces former interim CEO Anthony Young. Rhonda Mann, current chief operating officer at Raleigh General, will serve as interim CEO until April 2.
“We are thrilled to welcome David to Beckley and to the Raleigh General family,” William Haugh, president of Lifepoint Health’s Central Division, of which Raleigh General is a part, said in a press release. “David is a veteran health care leader who has a keen understanding of quality care and patient safety. His operational expertise, dedication to serving others, and success in fostering positive facility cultures, make him an ideal candidate for this role. We are confident in his ability to lead Raleigh General into the future.”
Prior to leading Cumberland Medical Center, Bunch served in numerous other leadership positions, including chief executive officer of Heritage Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.; Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, Tenn.; and Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, W.Va. – all a part of Community Health Systems (CHS).
“We are so excited to have David in Beckley leading the Raleigh General team,” said Nancy Kissinger, chair of the Raleigh General Board of Trustees, in the release. “He has the drive and expertise to lead us into the future and we look forward to collaborating with him to enhance our services to the Beckley community and beyond.”
Bunch has a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Administration from Tennessee Wesleyan College and a Master of Science degree from the University of Alabama – Birmingham. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and has served on the boards of or volunteered for organizations including the Roane State Community College, Crossville Rotary Club, Cumberland County Horizon Initiatives, and the Shelbyville/Bedford County Economic Development Committee, among others.
“I am elated to be joining the Raleigh General team and eager to get started in this new role,” Bunch said in the release. “With the help of our hospital team, medical staff, providers, board, and community, I look forward to the exciting opportunities we have to grow Raleigh General and further expand its impact across Raleigh County and beyond.”
