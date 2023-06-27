Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.