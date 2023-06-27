The year 2023 has special significance for Raleigh General Hospital (RGH) as a century ago it opened its doors to provide medical services to county residents.
RGH was located at the intersection of Park and Woodlawn Avenues in South Beckley. Then 50 years ago, in 1973, the hospital moved from Park Knoll to its present location on Harper Road. The relocation was necessary to accommodate increased patient loads, , according to a press release, and to provide a wider array of diagnostic and treatment services.
On Wednersday at 11 a.m., a dedication of a West Virginia highway historical marker will be held at the Park-Woodlawn intersection. The hospital’s first site is now home to a branch of City National Bank.
Remarks will be delivered by hospital, bank, city and historical society officers. The dedication ceremony will be followed immediately by reception in the waiting area of the Surgical Unit at Raleigh Medical Complex (4th floor), 1717 Harper Road.
Raleigh General was originally named King’s Daughters Hospital, after the women’s Christian philanthropic organization which championed and funded it. Following a month operating in rented space next to the old Beckley Theatre on Main Street, the hospital staff moved into a newly constructed facility on Park Knoll in March 1922. King’s Daughters Hospital was owned and operated by Dr. B. B. Wheeler.
On March 31, 1928, Wheeler sold the facility to Hinton surgeon-entrepreneurs H. I. Van Sant and R. G. Broaddus for $100,000—roughly $1.5 million in today’s terms. The new owners renamed the institution Raleigh General. The hospital operated a nursing school until 1951, graduating 139 nurses. RGH continued to thrive and gradually outgrew its space limitations.
When RGH was acquired by Hospital Corporation of America in August 1969, the Park Avenue location’s days were numbered. The corporation purchased 7.8 acres of land on Harper Road in January 1970 to construct a new facility, which opened in May 1973. The vacated Park Avenue hospital was demolished, and the property purchased by the Bank of Raleigh in May 1973, for construction of a branch office. The property was subsequently sold to City Bank of West Virginia in September 2017.
RGH became a part of LifePoint Health in 2006. Since relocating to Harper Road, the hospital’s community services have expanded, now offering trauma, obstetrics, advanced imaging, lithotripsy, interventional cardiac care, oncology, emergency, gastroenterology and advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine services.
Surgical services Include general, orthopedic, vascular, spine, gynecology, ENT and podiatry.
Annually, RGH admits over 10,000 patients, delivers about 1,100 babies and treats nearly 50,000 people in its emergency department, according to the press release. Approximately 3,500 inpatient surgeries, 8,000 outpatient surgeries and 4,500 endoscopies are performed each year. RGH is an accredited chest pain center and certified as a primary stroke center.
