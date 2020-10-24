Raleigh County Family Court will be closed from Monday, Oct. 26, until Monday, Nov. 2, due to a case of Covid-19, Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Friday.
Tolliver said Raleigh Circuit Court Chief Judge Andrew Dimlich notified him around noon Friday that one person at the Family Court had tested positive for the virus.
"Just the one," Tolliver said. "So far, we've been lucky."
Tolliver said he did not have information on Friday regarding the number of people who may have been exposed.
"They didn't tell us that," he said. "The only thing we know is, it's just one person, and Family Court will be closed."
The closure only affects the Family Court,
Raleigh Administrator Jay Quesenberry announced the closure in a press release.
The courthouse is at 222 Main St.