The Raleigh County Emergency Services Authority will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Raleigh County Emergency Operating Center, 162 Industrial Park Road, Beaver. Social distancing will be observed.
Raleigh Emergency Services Authority to meet Monday
