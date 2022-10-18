Raleigh deputy recognized for life saving act

A deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office was recognized Tuesday after saving the life of a Raleigh County man attempting suicide.
For these efforts, the Raleigh County Commission awarded the Meritorious Life Saving Award to Deputy Roy McDaniel during its regular Tuesday meeting.
In describing the incident to commissioners, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said McDaniel’s quick action, performed without hesitation, saved the life of a Raleigh County man.
“In every policeman’s life there’s going to come a situation like this where they’re going to have to respond – take action to save someone’s life, that’s just the way it is,” Van Meter said. “Thankfully, we have people that will do that.”
Van Meter said the incident McDaniel responded to happened in mid-August and was initially called in as a possible overdose in Macarthur.
When McDaniel arrived at the Macarthur residence, Van Meter said he found an unresponsive male in a locked vehicle with a hose running from the exhaust through a window and into the inside of the vehicle.
Van Meter said McDaniel immediately broke a window in the car to unlock the door and “pulled what was a lifeless male from the driver’s seat.”
Once the male was out of the vehicle, Van Meter said McDaniel carried him to the end of the driveway to the waiting EMS unit which had just arrived.
“Because of his outstanding work, he probably saved that young man’s life,” Van Meter said. “These are things we like to acknowledge, and these are the good things of police work.”
McDaniel, a near three-year veteran with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office, said his training and instincts kicked in as soon he arrived on the scene.
“I really wasn't thinking,” McDaniel said. “I just seen that guy there and seen him unconscious and knew I had to do something to help him. I just do what I normally do and try to help the individual.”
While somewhat downplaying his actions by saying, “It’s my job,” McDaniel also added that he has a passion for helping people.
“You see somebody that needs help, and that's your first reaction is to try to help them whether they want it or not, but he got it,” McDaniel said.
Van Meter said he was proud that one of his deputies was there and able to intervene to save a man’s life.
“They’re trained to do this and first aid and things like that but it's just the instinct of a man,” he said. “He's the kind of man he is. He wants to help people and he’s going to help people.”
Commissioner Dave Tolliver, a former firefighter, said he feels it’s important for the county to recognize officers when they preform such acts.
“When you have an individual that actually saved a life, it's pretty special,” Tolliver said. “He is a literal hero, because he saved the guy's life.”
Anyone with suicidal thoughts is urged to call the statewide, toll-free suicide help hotline, 1-800-273-8255(TALK).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.