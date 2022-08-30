The Raleigh County Democratic Party annual picnic will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at New River Park Shelter #1.
Free food will be available while supplies last.
Lacy Watson, candidate for the 1st Congressional District; Paul Flanagan, candidate and incumbent circuit clerk; JoAnna Vance, candidate for House District 43; Tony Martin, candidate for House District 44; and Christian Martine, candidate for House District 45; are among the expected attendees.
Allan Dale Sizemore will provide music. Delegate Danielle Walker will be the special guest speaker.
The first 100 children under 18 will receive a free pool pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.