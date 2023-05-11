Public viewing of Annex V of Raleigh County's Emergency Operations Response Plan, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., 503 Neville Street in Beckley during the Sweet Treats/Emergency Preparedness Fair. This plan deals with Hazardous Materials emergencies. Telephone 304.255.0911, fax 304.255.9117, or email rclepc@suddenlinkmail.com. Mike W. Vargo Chairman and Jurisdictional Planner.
Raleigh County's Emergency Operations Response Plan public viewing of Annex V
