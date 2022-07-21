Athena Grizzle, 37, of Raleigh County pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing a quantity of heroin.
Courts records show Grizzle admitted to selling a quantity of heroin to a confidential informant at a Shady Spring residence where she was staying on Oct. 15, 2020. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance contained heroin and fentanyl.
Grizzle is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 9 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
l l l
Lakeshia Nicole Simon, 23, and Tyana Bly, also known as “Biggie,” 22, both of Beckley, each pleaded guilty Thursday to straw purchasing roles in a conspiracy to traffic over 130 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.
According to court records, Simon and Bly each admitted to straw purchasing firearms in Beckley for Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh.” Jones provided Bly with money to buy the firearms and told her which ones to buy, and did the same with Simon through an intermediary.
Simon and Bly pleaded guilty to making false statements in acquisition of firearms, admitting they falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473 that they were the buyers of the firearms while knowing they were purchasing the firearms for someone else.
Simon is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2, and Bly is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10. Each faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
l l l
Eric Hendricks, 46, of Bluefield, was sentenced Thursday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of hydromorphone.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Eric Hendricks, 46, of Bluefield, admitted he sold four hydromorphone pills for $100 to a confidential informant in the Bluefield area on Feb. 26, 2018. Hendricks further admitted to selling four hydromorphone pills to a confidential informant on Feb. 21, 2018, and again on March 7, 2018.
l l l
Christopher Paul Knight, 56, of Bluefield was sentenced Thursday to six years and six months in prison, to be followed by 20 years of supervised release, for possessing child pornography.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Nov. 17, 2021, at Knight’s residence and seized a laptop computer. A forensic review of the computer revealed more than 1,000 image and video files of suspected child pornography.
Knight admitted to downloading and possessing the images and videos of child pornography, which included prepubescent minors engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexually explicit conduct.
l l l
Kenneth Owens, 58, of Surveyor was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and one month in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a West Virginia minor to engage in sexual activity.
Owens must also register as a sex offender.
A federal jury found Owens guilty of attempted enticement of a minor on April 7. Evidence at trial established that Owens attempted to entice a 15-year-old female relative to take and send him sexually explicit photos of herself from April 1, 2020, through Jan. 12, 2021. Owens provided the minor with cigarettes, vapes and alcohol in exchange for the images. Owens initially communicated with the minor female relative through Facebook and then by cell phone.
