Raleigh County to join national e-cig lawsuit

Raleigh County Commission has agreed to enter a lawsuit against tobacco companies and will ask the state to hire a peer recovery specialist for the Raleigh Day Report Center.
Commission President David Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth made the decisions during the regular meeting Tuesday.
At the recommendation of county attorney Bill Roop, Commission approved a request by attorney Rusty Webb to join a national lawsuit to sue tobacco companies.
"These companies that made these e-cigarettes falsely marketed the e-cigarettes as being non-addictive and more safe," Webb told the commission.
E-cigarettes, or electronic cigarettes, are used for vaping, which delivers nicotine in the form of a vapor. Vaping is less harmful than smoking a cigarette, according to health experts, but it is still not safe.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that nicotine can harm the brain development of adolescents.
As a result of the marketing, Webb said, vaping by teens in Raleigh County and other places has risen by 403 percent.
"It goes up 30, 40, 50 percent each year," Webb reported.
He said that a number of law firms around the nation have agreed to file suit against e-cigarette companies, on behalf of county commissions and boards of education, to ask for the cost of development of future prevention.
Although the suit is identical in legal theory to the suit filed against pharmaceutical companies, counties will not seek damages, as plaintiffs in the opioid suit did. Instead, they will ask for the cost of developing programs to stop teens from using the devices.
"We're not looking for past expenses," Webb explained. "(We're) asking for whatever help is needed to reduce this, what I'm calling the second epidemic in West Virginia.
"It's rampant in our state."
The commission passed a resolution to declare that e-cigarettes are a public nuisance and then passed a resolution to retain Webb's services to pursue a claim.
Webb will also speak with Raleigh Board of Education officials to ask the BOE to join the suit, as a separate entity from the commission.
The commission also voted to request about $96,736 from the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services Community Justice and Services Program. The money will be spent to pay the annual salary for two years for a peer recovery coach at the Raleigh Day Report Center.
A peer recovery coach is in recovery from substance abuse disorder and is able to counsel others. A representative of the Day Report Center said peer recovery coaches are critical to the work of the program.
In other actions:
• Under budget revisions, the commission approved for the Raleigh Sheriff's Office to receive reimbursement for Area Wide Protection of various parts of the county at $62,838,97, and to place $3,000 in law enforcement travel and the rest in materials and supplies. The commission also approved a request by the Prosecuting Attorney's Office to move $1,500 from maintenance and repair to computer software.
• The commission approved closure of a portion of Second Street at Midway. There was no public opposition.
• The commission accepted a $18,510 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to upgrade Raleigh Sheriff's office equipment and approved the purchase of five police cars for $193,105.
• The commission approved the company Atlas to help county officials to redistrict and analyze the population for Raleigh voter precincts. Tolliver had said in early November that the county anticipates a loss of 15 to 20 districts under the new redistricting, from the 87 current districts. The savings to the county will add money to the budget, Tolliver said.
• The commission approved a request by Pamela Price to reduce the payment of a lien the county had put against her mother's property for removal of a burned-down house. Price had asked the county to decrease the lien from $5,411.74, which she said was 80 percent of the cost of the property, to $4,000 so that Price and her sister could pay cash and redeem their mother's lot.
Price said the county had removed debris about 14 months after her mother's house had burned.
"You guys caught her at a severe time," she explained. "I don't know if anybody's ever had their house burned down, but it's really hard to recover from."
She added that the dozer which did the demolition had taken down her aunt's power wires. Her aunt paid $800 to repair her power service and was without electricity for 45 days.
Price reported that the family could have gotten the demolition completed for $2,000.
Price said the family did not want to make an issue of the mistakes but that they would like the county to reduce the lien to $4,000, which she and her sister would pay in cash.
"She could've got it done for two grand," Duckworth noted. "Why don't we accept the two grand and give them more help?"
After discussion, the commission agreed to reduce the lien to $3,000, noting that the bill from the landfill was $3,000.
Price thanked the commission.
"We aren't trying to cause hardships," Duckworth said after the meeting.
The next commission meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m., Tolliver said.