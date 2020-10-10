Juliana Huff, a Raleigh County teacher who has spent the last three of her 12 years as a teacher at Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary, expected this school year to be a difficult one as both teachers and students adjust to a new, primarily virtual way of learning.
What she didn’t expect was that her biggest setback would be her internet service.
Having been a customer of Frontier Communications for over a decade, Huff says she never had any trouble with the company or its service until she moved from Wyoming County to Raleigh County at the beginning of the school year.
Less than a week after moving into her new home in Prosperity, Huff was visited by a technician who connected her new service.
As Huff explains it, all was well for about a week until one day her internet randomly disconnected.
Unable to reconnect her service on her own, Huff called Frontier and asked for a technician to come fix the problem. She was informed that the soonest a technician could come out would be the following week.
“I have virtual students and that requires a lot of time on the internet so I was panicking,” Huff shared, adding that for that week she had to spend her eight-hour workdays sitting in parking lots, libraries and places with public Wi-Fi so she could connect with her students.
Although Huff’s virtual students mainly do their schoolwork on their own, Huff needs to be present and available at all times to answer any questions, handle concerns or further explain a topic.
“I couldn’t respond to my students in time because I had no internet. If they emailed me while I was at home, I wouldn’t see it until the next day when I could go out and connect to Wi-Fi somewhere. I couldn’t help them fast enough and that interrupted their learning. Trying to build relationships with your students is essential; that is hard to do through a computer and even harder when you can’t even do that.”
Huff was also unable to connect to the staff team meetings, which were vital to making sure the faculty was on the same page with the new procedures.
Not only did Huff battle to connect with her elementary students, but she also struggled to teach her additional evening and weekend classes, which are also virtual.
“I was basically away from home from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. and then I couldn’t even go home after that because I had my other classes in the evenings and then I was running out there on weekends too. It was exhausting.”
Huff’s principal at Cranberry-Prosperity did allow the teacher to use the school building after hours and on weekends so that she could get some work done there rather than sitting in a parking lot or in a restaurant for eight hours.
“The technician did eventually come and after looking at everything he basically said that he didn’t know what the issue was and left. I was calling Frontier constantly trying to get some answers and meanwhile I had been without internet for nearly three weeks,” Huff said.
When Huff was finally able to reach a representative, she was informed that there were no more ports in the Beckley/ Prosperity area. According to customer services, Frontier had cut someone’s service to connect Huff’s new service. When they realized the problem, the company had to disconnect Huff’s internet to then reconnect the other customer.
“The technician should have known that. They basically bounced us around for weeks and then said, ‘Sorry, not our problem,'” Huff said.
“They told us there were no solutions, which was shocking to me. They are one of the only options for internet that we have here in southern West Virginia and for them to not be able to accommodate the volume that they need to is frustrating. Through the whole thing, I just kept thinking, 'If I am having this much trouble finding reliable internet, all these kids in the area and state probably don’t have reliable internet either.'”
Huff added that she understood the reason her connection was interrupted and would have been more understanding had the company just been upfront with her from the beginning.
“If someone had just called and said that they had made a mistake and there’s nothing available for us, I would have been upset but I would have been able to get service somewhere else and I wouldn’t have had to wait around to see if Frontier could fix the problem. They denied me access to stay in contact with my students.”
Ally Cooper, sales manager and corporate trainer for Frontier Communications, was able to detail exactly what happened to Huff.
“Basically, throughout the state, there are pieces of equipment installed through the Connect American Fund (CAF), which is the government working with Frontier to give areas with no service higher internet speeds up to 10 Megabits.”
Cooper explained that everyone located within a one-and-a-half-mile to two-mile radius of one of these CAF sites is able to receive the higher internet speed, with those living closer to the site having higher speed than those living farther away.
Inside each site is a certain number of ports.
“One port is service for one person,” Cooper stated. “If someone wants even higher speed, we can bond two ports together and make basically a braid, which provides that higher connection speed. Once a certain number of ports in a site are saturated, we shut that site off and close the equipment.”
According to Cooper, although what happened to Huff is uncommon, it does happen and has happened before.
“Obviously, there was a hiccup there. Normally, we don’t saturate all the ports before we close down the equipment, so if the customer had been able to get in touch with me, I could have possibly reconnected service after investigating the issue.”
Huff has since switched internet providers.